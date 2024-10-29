Powerplan Promotes Senior Executives To Continue Driving Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, a leading provider of software and solutions for the industry, is pleased to announce three senior executive promotions. Paresh Patel, Jim Dahlby, and Sarah Park are stepping into new leadership roles with the company. The appointments demonstrate PowerPlan's commitment to expanding its position as a leader and are a reflection on the executives' achievements in driving innovation and customer success.

Paresh Patel, previously Senior Vice President of Professional Services, has been appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Patel brings more than 20 years of leadership experience focused on building, transforming, and scaling commercial and service organizations for SaaS companies and their clients. As the Senior Vice President of Professional Services at PowerPlan, Patel was instrumental in enhancing the company's service delivery and customer satisfaction levels.

Taking on the role of Chief Customer Officer is Jim Dahlby, who has more than 20 years of experience at PowerPlan. As a long-time veteran of PowerPlan, Dahlby's diverse experience with growth strategies, program management, product management, solution architecture, and implementation services will ensure the company maintains the highest levels of customer satisfaction and success as the company continues to grow.

Sarah Park has assumed the role of Chief People Officer. Previously serving as Vice President of Human Resources, Park has led PowerPlan's recruiting, benefits, and employee relationship initiatives for more than a decade. She has been pivotal in fostering a culture of high employee engagement and achievement.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Paresh, Sarah, and Jim," said Joe Gomes, Chief Executive Officer at PowerPlan. "Their strong leadership and commitment to excellence have been critical to our success, and we are confident that they will continue to drive PowerPlan's growth and innovation in their new roles."

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP). For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Connie Phillips PowerPlan, Inc. 6782232800 ...