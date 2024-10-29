Nayarit Becomes An Official tourism Destination of the Los Angeles Lakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nayarit Becomes An Official Destination of the Los Angeles Lakers

Visit Nayarit Tourism Brand Teams Up with the Los Angeles Lakers to Designate Nayarit, Mexico as An Official Tourism Destination of the Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ​The Visit Nayarit Tourism brand will promote tourism to the Nayarit, Mexico region as a destination for fans with today's historic announcement that it has become an Official Tourism Destination of the Los Angeles Lakers.The fan-centered campaign with Nayarit will create opportunities for Lakers fans to learn about the Nayarit region while supporting Nayarit's growing campaign to promote travel and tourism to the region to fans of teams in the U.S. sports industry.“The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most prestigious brands in sports. By working with the Lakers, we will promote the region of Nayarit as a vacation and travel destination for their fans. We are thrilled with this historic collaboration,” said Juan Enrique Suarez del Real Tostado, Minister of Tourism of the State of Nayarit.The LA market is the number one source of travelers for the state of Nayarit, with 3-4 daily flights into the Bay of Banders Airport.The relationship offers the region of Nayarit unparalleled visibility in the Los Angeles area and provides opportunities for engagement with fans both inside and outside of Crypto Arena, where the Lakers play their home NBA games.As an official tourism destination, Nayarit will enjoy a strong presence the professional baseball league's team's home games, with branded spaces that will be prominently visible within the arena, on-court and on-television broadcasts. Additionally, content will be shared on the Lakers Instagram social media channel.The sponsorship also includes hospitality, ticketing, regional promotion through co-branding and other fan engagement opportunities. Lakers fans will have the opportunity to connect with the Visit Nayarit tourism brand in unique and memorable ways.The Mexican state of Nayarit continues to position itself as the Destination of the Major Leagues with today's historic announcement that it will be the first travel destination of the Los Angeles Lakers.En espanolPhotosAbout Nayarit:NAYARIT is a state in western Mexico, between the forested mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and the Pacific Ocean. More than beaches, there are also mountains, volcanoes, freshwater lagoons, colonial towns and people of ethnic groups: Coras, Huicholes, Tepehuanos and Mexicaneros who allow you to enter and buy their crafts and share their festivities. This area is known as Valle Nayarit.Riviera Nayarit, for its part, with its 192 miles of coastline, is home to the colonial city of San Blas, whose 16th-century San Basilio fort once protected the area from pirates. Just to the south are the surf-friendly beaches of Matanchén Bay, while to the north is the island of Mexcaltitán, considered the cradle of the Aztec civilization.

