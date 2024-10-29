Dinova Launches 2024 Guide To Restaurant Partners' Veterans Day Deals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Over 20 Dinova partners will offer free food or discounts this Veterans Day.

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dinova Inc., the authority in business dining, published its latest listing of partner restaurants offering deals for Veterans and active-duty military on Monday, November 11. Twenty-four Dinova partners are showing appreciation this year with offers ranging from complimentary appetizers and meals to discounts and bonus gift cards.

"Veterans Day is deeply meaningful here at Dinova," said CEO Alison Quinn. "We are proud to have Veterans on our team, as well as employees with family members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. We're grateful for their service and that so many of our partner restaurants are thanking Veterans with these special deals."

Dinova's business dining program connects organizations looking to manage corporate dining expenses with over 24,000 restaurant partners, where employees earn company rebates and personal reward points with every business meal. Corporate and government partners represent various sizes and verticals, including the Department of Defense (DoD) with its DoD Dine Smart Traveler Rewards Program.

While Dinova's 2024 Veterans Day Restaurant Guide was designed with Dinova corporate partners like the DoD in mind, anyone with a military ID can take advantage of these offers.

Visit

dinova/2024-veterans-day-guide/

for a list of Veterans Day offers from Dinova restaurant partners.

Dinova is the business dining solution that delivers spend visibility and savings for companies while also driving growth for restaurants. Learn more at

.

Contact: Laura Saunders

(888) 346-6828

[email protected]

SOURCE Dinova, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED