Kontakt.Io Launches New Mobile Apps To Accelerate Hospital Staff Duress Response And Asset Tracking

RTLS mobile solutions empower clinicians to focus on patient care with peace of mind while driving cost savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024

Kontakt , the leader in healthcare RTLS and digital transformation, announced today that it has introduced two new mobile applications to help hospitals substantially cut time responding to staff duress alerts and expedite equipment searches for patient care.

With the Kio Staff Safe Alerts mobile app , security personnel can receive instant alerts triggered by the wearable BLE staff badge . It allows security to respond significantly faster by finding staff location, movement, and identity in real time, and efficiently deploying any help near the incident to de-escalate a potentially dangerous situation.

Separately, the Kio Nurse mobile app helps caregivers and biomedical teams locate any asset with a live map view. This decreases the time spent searching for equipment by at least 50%, giving staff more time with patients. The app also drives cost savings by increasing equipment utilization, eliminating the need for hospitals to buy or rent additional devices.

The Kio Nurse mobile app also uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and infrared (IR) sensors in and outside patient rooms to monitor handwashing activities and opportunities in an unobtrusive way. It gamifies

the experience by offering rewards when handwashing occurs to encourage staff compliance.

"Time means money and life in healthcare-not just in finding the right equipment at the right place and time, but also in terms of de-escalating staff duress so care teams feel safer and more supported to deliver patient care," says Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Product Innovation, Kontakt. "With these new mobile applications, Kontakt is helping health systems solve their most persistent challenges related to asset management, staff safety, and compliance engagement."

In addition to real-time location monitoring, both mobile apps come with their web-based versions that offer detailed reporting and AI analytics. The apps are integrated with Kontakt's AI-powered platform that not only assists hospitals in tracking equipment, locating patients, and improving safety, but also uses GenAI to turn operational and clinical data into previously untapped insights across the inpatient journey-from admissions to discharge. This helps health systems better orchestrate resource allocation and care delivery to reduce waste, boost capacity, streamline operations, and improve experiences.

About Kontakt

Kontakt optimizes processes and resources by revealing how patients move through care delivery. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we help healthcare systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, improve workflows, and help staff and patients feel seen and valued. Solving for more than 20 use cases in care operations, we offer a single platform that is easy to deploy and scale with fast time to value. Since 2013, Kontakt has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

