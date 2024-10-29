Patentplus Inventor Develops Urn To Connect With Loved Ones (LBT-5560)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this as a mean to nag and haunt my husband after I die," said an inventor, from Brentwood, Tenn. "My design could provide joy and amusement while also offering a means to connect and communicate with the deceased."

The Magic Urn

provides a means to display the cremated remains of a loved one while also connecting with the deceased. In doing so, it could provide joy, connection, and communication with the deceased. It also offers an eye-catching and attractive appearance, and it could garner a great deal of attention.

The Magic Urn is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

