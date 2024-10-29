Patentplus Inventor Develops Urn To Connect With Loved Ones (LBT-5560)
Date
10/29/2024 10:16:49 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was inspired to create this as a mean to nag and haunt my husband after I die," said an inventor, from Brentwood, Tenn. "My design could provide joy and amusement while also offering a means to connect and communicate with the deceased."
The Magic Urn
provides a means to display the cremated remains of a loved one while also connecting with the deceased. In doing so, it could provide joy, connection, and communication with the deceased. It also offers an eye-catching and attractive appearance, and it could garner a great deal of attention.
Continue Reading
PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)
The Magic Urn is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
SOURCE PatentPlus
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108829558
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.