Questex's LDI 2024 Adds New Features And Expanded Professional Training For An Extraordinary Event Filled With Learning, Exploration, And Networking

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Live Design International (LDI) , which unites the global entertainment design and communities, today announces it has added ​​new features and expanded professional training. LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Center in Las Vegas, NV, with professional training options beginning on December 4. Register here .

“We are really excited by all that's happening at LDI this year,” says Jessi Cybulski, LDI show director.“The show floor is nearly sold out, we have expanded our training opportunities in many directions, and added many new networking options for attendees and exhibitors.”

LDI will offer the most extensive pro-training program in its history with 75 sessions in the LDInstitute (a 50% increase from last year), more than 125 LDInnovation Conference sessions, 200+ speakers, new certifications, and a packed show floor (10%+ more exhibiting companies and square footage compared to 2023).

Event highlights include:

Keynote addresses featuring industry thought leaders, including Thibaut Duverneix of Gentilhomme, Sharon Huizinga of Rock Lititz, Emily Malone of Disguise, and light artist & experiential designer Craig Winslow.

EXPANDED Rigging Training: Including RIGZ: Two-day LDI Intensive and SPRAT certification training on the LDI show floor, in addition to Entertainment Rigging Fundamentals .

NEW Architectural Lighting Design Focus: A new pavilion on the show floor and a series of illuminating LDInnovation Conference sessions. Pavilion participants include: Camelback Lighting, Diode LED/Lucetta, Lumenpulse, Universal Fiber Optic Lighting USA LLC, Visiolite, Wamco Inc.,

NEW A La Carte Lunches & Brunches : New networking lunches around keynotes, available à la carte when attendees register for LDI, including keynotes by Sharon Huizinga, Craig Winslow, and Emily Malone. Plus: Geezers of Gear's Dining With Dinosaurs, where attendees can have lunch with industry pioneers.

EXPANDED Stage Managers' Academy : An expanded version of the Stage Management Bootcamp presented in conjunction with the Stage Manager's Association.

NEW After Dark Networking Experiences: LDI's official networking parties offer opportunities for attendees to make connections after hours with Jampack , LDI's official group hospitality vendor. LDI has curated experiences at some of the hottest venues in town. Learn more .

XLive: A peek into the crystal ball to see what's coming in the way of tools and technology, art and applications, including Human-Centered XR, Hologram Technology in live events, and more.

Backstage Las Vegas: A full day tour of cool venue tours including Ole Red, Speigelworld's DiscoShow, Cirque du Soleil's Mystère Theatre, Atomic Golf, and a performance of Mystère, just updated with all new lighting design.

Battle of the Busk: Three intense days of great busking training and a competition right on the LDI show floor. Sponsors include: Acme, ACT Entertainment, AG Production, AV Stumpfl/Pixera, Chauvet, ETC, Hazebase, RCF, and Stagepro/Apex Stage.

The LDI professional training program takes place December 4-10 with the Expo taking place December 8-10 at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Register here .

For more information on exhibiting companies and products click here .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Turner, Director of Sales, at ... .

LDI is co-located with Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, which takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit . LDI will take place December 4 – 10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

