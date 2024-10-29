Clinical Trial Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 9.12 Bn By 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial packaging market size is predicted to increase from USD 3.62 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 9.12 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The is representing a double-digit CAGR of 10.80% between 2024 and 2034. The North America region accounted for the largest market share of 52% in 2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Clinical Trial Packaging Market



Easy convenience and use of packaging by patients is the major factor that drives the market.

Increase in number of drug trails perceives growth in North America due to availability of established research institutions.

Clinical research organisation segment is the dominating sector in market due to efficiency in clinical trials. Ensuring compliance with strict regulations is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Market Overview

The clinical trial packaging market revolves around the efficient manufacturing and development of special packaging solutions which are used in trails for investigating products. Along with this, product integrity, chemical resistance and safety are the leading objectives of the market. The ability to open the packaging with ease has increased the demand of the market.

The product investigation uses attributes to the patient safety and stability of the packaging procedure. The efficiency in packaging material is excellent since it hardly reacts with its content and its ability to avoid contamination and loss pf potency has been a major factor for the growth of the market. Its label features also provide consumers product content information.

Driver

Requirement in pharmaceutical sector and AI Integration

The major driving factor is the increasing demand for efficient and safe containers which will provide high resistance and degradation of the drugs has increased the demand of clinical trials packaging market. The advancements in clinical trials and development in new therapies has also driven the market growth. The drug container interaction, patient safety and innovative solution for chid resistance closures have increased the demand of the market in pharmaceutical sector. The easier and safe openings can attract consumers and tamper evident seals can avoid contamination of medical products.

The integration of labelling technology can provide high quality visible information and with trending technologies like blistering, bottling, pouching and over-encapsulation, it can do so with high precision. The temperature monitoring device and insulated shipper will provide product excellent stability. The integration of different labelling solutions like multi-panel, multi-language clinical labelling and serialisation can provide many opportunities for the market. child-resistant packs technology can significantly improve product security. Integration of patient-centric kits will also contribute to the market growth.

Restraint

Production costs and strict regulations hinder the market growth

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of clinical trial packaging market is production costs and government regulations. The prices of production affect the market growth due to the advanced techniques used for the manufacturing packaging.

The government regulations with its complex regulation nature and specific standards can increase the costs of the packaging and can also hinder the growth of the market. Apart from this, changes in regulations due to external factors can affect the key players and can compile them to adopt packaging solutions. Pharmaceuticals companies will reduce investments in clinical trails due to ethical issue and due to high packaging costs.

Opportunity

Increase in clinical investments and emerging markets creates opportunities

The clinical trial packaging market offers opportunities in pharmaceutical industry due to excellent resistance against external factors and prevents contamination of medical products. The demand for clinical trials packaging is also due to the increasing consumer preferences which are convenience, patient safety and easy opening. The integration digital technology and investments in research and development for clinical trials also creates opportunities. Offering customized packaging to consumers can also create new pathways for the market.

Regional Insights

North America is the dominating clinical trial packaging market and has the largest share due to its highly developed infrastructure which runs logistics smoothly and also has a strong supply chain network. Clinical trials in America are an essential part which provide, create a deliver effective health care solutions and will improve healthcare outcomes which in return will drive the clinical trial packaging market.

The stringent regulations by regulators boards like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada ensure that clinical trials follow protocols regarding safety features, labelling of packed product and tracking its destination. Although one factor that pushes back the market is high costs for clinical trials due to government regulations and labour costs.

In June 2024, Verona Pharma has released a statement, in which it has stated its preparations for upcoming launch of ensifentrine in US market and its pending approval from FDA which the company has expected to receive by end of June 2024 .

Europe is a significant and matured marketplace and is a preferred choice for clinical trials due to their established healthcare infrastructure and also due to their diverse supply chain. The focus and safety and quality packaging increase the market growth. The market is driven by ageing population and the increased medical spending consequently skyrockets the packaging demand for clinical trials.

The high quality of cost production and inspection processes are the driving factors of the market. Multinational clinical research and infrastructure network are held highly important sections in European manufacturing processes which come under regulatory standards. The increase in chronic diseases also increases the requirement of drug trials which can improve healthcare issues.

In September 2024, PCI Pharma Services, (“PCI”) a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) had invested more than $365 million to support the clinical and commercial-scale final assembly and also advanced drug delivery systems.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the clinical trial packaging market due to the increasing population rate and their economic spending. The major factors driving Asia-Pacific market are the increased medical spending, increased investments in research and development and the regulatory standards for the clinical trials. The traditional packaging of products is preferred choice of customers and the top-notch component which increases the packaging demand is that customers can easily access the product during utilization. Its tamper-proof ability increases market demand, given the reason it is a preferred option for pharmaceuticals companies. Countries like China and India are the leading contributors in the market and India's medical tourism has also increased the market rate.

In October 2023, Lokavant had been able to collect funding of $8 million in a Series A extension round and it was from global investment company Mitsui. The purpose behind the fuunding was to expand AI clinical trial intelligence platform across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Clinical Trial Packaging Market Top Companies



Bilcare

Fisher Clinical Services

WuXi AppTec

PCI Pharma Services

Almac Group

PharMaterials

PAREXEL

Schreiner MediPharm

Sharp Packaging

The Coghlan Group

Rubicon

Westrock

Xerimis

Catalent

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Corden Pharma

DMB Consultancy

KÃ¶rber Medipak Systems

Sentry BioPharma

NextPharma Mawdsleys



