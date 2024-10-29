Autoscheduler Adds Vice President Of Customer Success To Reinforce Focus On Successful Customer Implementations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Replaces Stephen Zujkowski, who is retiring, as the Face of Success for Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration and WMS accelerator, announces that Ian Johnston has joined the company as the Vice President of Customer Success. He will replace Stephen Zujkowski, who is retiring. Ian has over a decade of experience in operations, logistics management, and strategic leadership. He will use his expertise to help AutoScheduler's customers gain value and success from deploying AutoScheduler solutions. He will be the face of success for all AutoScheduler's customers, ensuring the talented implementation team continues delivering exceptional services and fostering true partnerships.

“As a leader within Amazon, Ian has demonstrated a deep understanding of operational planning and championed many technology implementations that enabled transformative changes within numerous operations,” says Keith Moore, CEO of "His rich and diverse experience in leading and supporting innovation and a keen understanding of driving customer excellence make him a perfect fit for this pivotal role at

“I am looking forward to setting new benchmarks for excellence in customer success with the best project delivery experiences, clear communications, and robust customer relationships, enabling AutoScheduler.AI to be the market leader in warehouse orchestration,” says Ian Johnston, Vice President, Customer Success,“I am dedicated to driving value for clients through our innovative solutions and aligning AutoScheduler's capabilities with customer needs.”

As Vice President of Customer Success, Ian oversees the strategy, execution, and management of all aspects of customer deployment and satisfaction. He will ensure that customers derive maximum value from AutoScheduler, leading to improved fulfillment, better labor utilization, and lower costs. As the leader in the Customer Success organization, he will drive measurable positive business outcomes, customer satisfaction, retention, and expansion across the customer base.

Before joining Ian served as Director of Supply Chain at Amazon, overseeing North America's largest heavy bulky logistics network, which included managing demand forecasting, capacity management, and product development for the U.S. and Canada. Ian's leadership contributed to significant advancements in operational efficiency, including the development of several novel planning products that enhanced forecast accuracy and capacity flexibility, reducing Amazon's cost to serve and improving delivery speeds. Prior to Amazon, Ian served as a Marine Infantry Officer, where he led combat operations in Afghanistan and deterrence operations in Southeast Asia. He later served at the White House, supporting two administrations and several high-profile events.

Ian holds an MBA from the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, a BA in Political Science with a minor in Spanish from The Citadel, and is actively pursuing a Master of Science in Real Estate at the University of San Diego.

About AutoScheduler.AI orchestrates warehouse activities directly on top of your WMS, optimizing operations for peak performance. Developed alongside industry leaders like P&G and successfully deployed at prominent companies such as Pepsi, General Mills, and Unilever, our AI and Machine Learning platform seamlessly integrates with your existing systems. Focused on labor planning, inventory workflow, human-robotics interaction, and space utilization, we streamline operations, reducing travel and inventory handling while maximizing OTIF rates and labor efficiency. With prescriptive analytics driving insights, our clients harness the power to enhance efficiencies and generate value across their supply chains. Reach out to us at ... for more information.

