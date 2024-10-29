Vantage Circle Leads The Way In Transforming Workplace Culture Through Leadership And Recognition Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From the left, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle and Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Consulting at Deloitte South Asia.

Vantage Circle, leading Behavioral Science Powered Employee Engagement showcased its expertise and leadership at the prestigious SHRM IAC 2024, in New Delhi.

- Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage CircleNEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vantage Circle, the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform showcased its expertise and leadership at the prestigious SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo (SHRM IAC) 2024, in New Delhi. The event brought together industry leaders and experts to explore the latest innovations and trends in talent management and workplace culture.At the conference, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, participated in a fireside chat alongside Sathish Gopalaiah, President of Consulting at Deloitte South Asia. The discussion on 'The Leadership Edge: Transforming Culture into Strategic Power', provided valuable insights into how modern leadership approaches are reshaping workplace culture to enhance business performance and drive strategic growth. Emphasizing the importance of effective leadership, the discussion highlighted how it can transform culture into a strategic asset, enabling organizations to thrive and gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.Furthermore, Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, led an engaging roundtable session on the topic 'Fostering Productivity: Shaping Employee Behavior Through Recognition & Positive Reinforcement.' The session delved into how employee recognition and positive reinforcement can drive meaningful changes in employee behaviors, leading to enhanced productivity and business growth. Several industry experts also participated in the roundtable, contributing valuable perspectives on how recognition programs can transform workplace dynamics.Speaking about the participation at the prestigious event, Partha Neog, the CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, stated,“It is an honor to share insights at this prestigious forum. Leadership plays a crucial role in not only shaping organizational culture but also in driving the success of employee recognition and rewards programs. At Vantage Circle, we believe that a strong workplace culture, built on leadership, recognition, and positive reinforcement, is key to boosting engagement, enhancing productivity, and achieving meaningful business growth.”The event served as a platform for knowledge exchange and networking, featuring renowned HR professionals, thought leaders, and business executives from various industries. With its continued participation in such prestigious events, Vantage Circle remains committed to fostering innovative approaches to employee engagement and workplace excellence.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Engagement SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle to learn more

