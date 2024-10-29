Launch Of U-WIN Portal By PM Modi Reflects Centre’S Commitment: Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 29 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said the launch of the U-WIN portal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflected the of India's commitment to ensuring the and safety of all its citizens by promoting universal and equitable access to essential services.

PM Modi dedicated the U-WIN portal to the nation, aimed at strengthening immunization services, through an platform. Subsequent to the successful implementation of eVIN and Co-WIN, the of Health and Family Welfare built a third pillar for digitising the routine immunisation services in the country called UWIN.

The U-WIN platform is a digital solution to facilitate tracking of each pregnant woman, newborn, child and adolescent for vaccination.

The Chief Minister thanked PM Modi for launching this key health initiative and said Haryana's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) targets to reach over 5.95 lakh new-borns and over 6.80 lakh pregnant women annually.

The system will allow the planning of vaccination sessions, registration of beneficiaries, updating of vaccination status digitally on a real-time basis from the last mile of service delivery by the vaccinator, and recording and reporting of all data for the UIP.

U-WIN is designed in linkage with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) for the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), Healthcare Facility Registry (HFR) and ABHA.

It will be interoperable with all the existing management information systems. U-WIN will include an interactive user interface for citizens and provide relevant vaccination certificates and different modules for programme managers. Beneficiaries get periodic alerts through SMS about their due vaccines from the UWIN portal.

It supports the beneficiaries through various features including blended (offline and online) registrations, instant acknowledgement of vaccination and convenient slot booking. Around 6,000 healthcare workers and more than 20,000 mobilizers in the state have been registered and trained on the U-WIN portal for registration and vaccination of beneficiaries.

Besides, around 808 government and 1525 private health facilities are created and trained on the UWIN portal. Around 29,000 session sites are created on the UWIN portal for routine immunisation sessions in Haryana.

Each year, approximately 12 lakh beneficiaries receive various vaccinations in the state under the routine immunisation program.

To date, more than 24.04 lakh beneficiaries have been registered in Haryana, including 650,960 pregnant women and 17,53,826 children. A total of 14,85,792 infants (0-1 year), 4,93,107 children (1-5 years), 49,816 adolescents (10-16 years), and 5,11,763 pregnant women have been vaccinated in Haryana through the U-WIN portal.

