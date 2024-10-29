China Sets Up National Data Group To Spur Development Of Digital Economy Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 -The China National Data Group Alliance, which aims to foster the high-quality development of the digital economy, was established on Oct. 20 at the 2024 Global Data Ecosystem held in Shanghai.



The formation of this alliance aims to break geographical restrictions by sharing resources, technologies and scenarios, to inject new vitality into the reform of China's market-oriented allocation of data elements and to promote the of a unified national market, reports said.



The alliance has an initial membership of 21 data industry companies, including Shanghai Data Group and Jiangsu Data Group, which have operations in 21 provincial-level regions.



Nearly 300 people, consisting of the heads of data groups and industrial companies as well as representatives from universities, research institutes and digital companies, were present at the conference when the alliance was established.









MENAFN29102024003551001712ID1108829493