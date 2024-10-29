FCC Analytics Partners With Hong Kong Airstar Bank, Livi Bank To Enhance Anti-Money Laundering Efforts Through Federated Learning Media Outreach Newswire APAC
Date
10/29/2024 10:05:56 AM
(MENAFN- media OutReach Newswire)
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 – FCC Analytics is proud to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Airstar bank and livi bank, two pioneering digital banks in Hong Kong, to adopt a groundbreaking federated learning technology for anti-money laundering. This innovative approach allows for enhanced collaboration between banks while preserving data privacy, aligning with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) initiative to leverage artificial intelligence for monitoring suspicious activities in the financial sector.
