DUBAI HOME FESTIVAL WRAPS UP SENSATIONAL SIXTH SEASON WITH A CITYWIDE CELEBRATION OF HOMEWARE

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2024: Dubai Home Festival (DHF) 2024 is celebrating a landmark conclusion of its spectacular sixth season which brought the city together for the largest celebration of home furnishing until 27 October. Everyone from home decor enthusiasts and design aficionados to DIY lovers enjoyed an unmissable opportunity to discover fresh inspiration for their homes, take advantage of exclusive savings, and win mega prizes throughout 17 jam-packed days.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DHF saw more than 80 leading local and international brands offer the biggest bargains of the season, with the DHF Flash Sale further supercharging the city with major discounts of up to 90 per cent off during the festival’s closing weekend. Across the city, shoppers discovered countless ways to upgrade their homes for less, with remarkable deals on a wide range of brands ranging from high-end luxury to affordable options, and everything in between.



Saving big was not the only thrill at DHF. Mega prizes were up for grabs throughout the festival, including a brand-new one-bedroom apartment from DAMAC Properties in partnership with Dubai Islamic Bank and Visa; and an AED 100,000 home makeover in partnership with City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif. One lucky shopper at Dubai Festival City Mall also bagged a dream home makeover thanks to a prize package featuring an AED 20,000 gift card, personalised home styling consultation, and a 3D design experience.



Plus, home-hunters had the opportunity to avail incredible discounts with DAMAC Properties who offered discounts and DLD fee waivers on a selection of their most prestigious developments, supporting people in the city to become homeowners.



Beyond shopping, DHF also served as a platform for emerging designers to showcase their creativity. This year saw the return of the highly popular Chattels Design Contest 2.0, where participants used AI to conceptualise innovative sofa designs. The winning design was brought to life and made available in stores, with the winner taking home a grand prize of AED 50,000. Two runners-up were also recognised, each receiving AED 10,000 gift cards for their standout designs.



From the little details that make a house a home to big-ticket pieces to last a lifetime, DHF brought an unparalleled opportunity for everyone to transform their spaces and enjoy incredible value.



Dubai Home Festival 2024 was supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, as well as strategic partners including Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Emirates Airlines, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Mercato, and Nakheel (Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart 2, Palm West Beach, Nakheel Mall, and The View at The Palm).





