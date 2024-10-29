Cyberdrone premieres its 3rd light drone show at Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, featuring 400 drones

(MENAFN- PR HUB) Dubai, the UAE – October 28, 2024] – Cyberdrone, a Dubai-based light drone shows company, presented its third light drone show at Plan ₿ Forum in Lugano, one of the top Bitcoin events, lighting up the night sky with 400 synchronised drones. The show took place over Lugano Lake, creating a mirror effect on the water’s surface and enhancing the visual spectacle, with the whole animation being a crypto-associative series featuring more dimensional illustrations with light.



Building on the success of its previous two performances, the 15-minute show featured a synchronised fleet of drones that travelled 500 meters from their launch site to create an aerial display above the audience, transforming the night sky into an illuminated canvas. This innovative technology integration into live events was a resounding success, impressing the audience with its novelty and effectiveness.

In previous years, Cyberdrone’s shows featured a QR code, leading to a resounding success and widespread adoption among their clients. The technical setup behind the show employed a reliable GPS-based positioning system that kept the drones in precise formation throughout their performance. Each drone was equipped with bright LED lights capable of producing vibrant colours, allowing for clear visibility even at considerable distances. Importantly, automatic return-to-home functions ensured stable flight patterns despite changing weather conditions, reassuring the audience.

“With each show, we refine our technique and expand our capabilities. This third performance at Plan ₿ Forum represents another step forward in our mission to create memorable aerial experiences that engage audiences in new ways,” said Mohamed Munjed Abdulla, Director of Sales at Cyberdrone.

Cyberdrone, with its unique ability to translate emotions into the language of light and convey ideas through technology, turned the 16th anniversary of the Bitcoin Whitepaper into lasting memories. This connection to a milestone in the cryptocurrency world and the innovative use of technology made the event even more memorable for attendees, leaving them with awe and inspiration.





