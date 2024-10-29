ATERMES to showcase Cutting-Edge Surveillance Solutions at Milipol Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE - 28 October 2024: ATERMES, a French leader in advanced surveillance and security solutions, announces its participation in Milipol Qatar 2024, a significant event dedicated to homeland security and public safety which will be held from 29 to 31 October 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center. Expanding its reach in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), ATERMES is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to address the most pressing challenges in public safety, defense operations, and critical infrastructure protection.

At Milipol Qatar, ATERMES will present its revolutionary SURICATE Smart Surveillance System, an advanced optronics system that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing. This highly sophisticated technology delivers real-time threat detection and classification, setting a new standard in modern security solutions. Whether it is securing borders, protecting critical infrastructure, or safeguarding military bases, SURICATE sets a new standard for modern security solutions.

SURICATE’s edge AI capabilities allow for real-time processing and analysis directly on the device, dramatically reducing latency and enhancing operational efficiency. Combining state-of-the-art thermal and day cameras, it provides exceptional performance in detecting and tracking targets, regardless of environmental conditions. This system is tailored to meet the complex security demands of governments, defense agencies, and public safety organizations across the MEA region.

ATERMES recent expansion into the Middle East and Africa region underscores its commitment to delivering innovative, region-specific security solutions. By strengthening its presence in this key market, ATERMES is ideally positioned to provide governments and organizations with advanced security infrastructure and unmatched technological expertise. The company's participation in Milipol Qatar further highlights its dedication to collaborating with regional partners, offering tailored, effective solutions to address the region’s evolving security challenges.

Lionel Thomas, Chairman of ATERMES said: "We are honored to participate and connect with key stakeholders in Milipol Qatar 2024, which highlights the government's strong commitment to enhancing national security and fortifying the defense sector. ATERMES is proud to support these efforts by presenting our SURICATE Smart Surveillance System, engineered to align with Qatar's proactive approach to safeguarding its citizens and revolutionizing regional security operations”.

ATERMES continues to set new standards in security technology, driven by its vision to create safer environments through innovation and partnerships in the MEA region. To further strengthen its presence, ATERMES has established a regional branch office, ensuring a local foothold to better serve the Middle East and Africa region's growing security needs.





