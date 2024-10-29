Revolutionizing Loans: Muthoot Finance unveils ‘Gold Loan Kamaal, Doosre Loan Bemisaal’ campaign to Highlight New Offerings

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 28, 2024: Muthoot Finance, India’s largest gold loan NBFC, has launched a captivating ad campaign ‘Gold Loan Kamaal, Doosre Loan Bemisaal’, featuring its brand ambassador, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. The campaign introduces three ad films, each spotlighting Muthoot Finance’s diverse financial offerings beyond its renowned gold loans i.e. Gold Overdraft Loan, Personal Loan, and Loan Against Property.



Through this campaign, Muthoot Finance seeks to educate its diverse customer base about the convenience and flexibility offered by these loan products, reinforcing its commitment to providing inclusive and holistic financial solutions. The campaign underscores Muthoot Finance’s legacy of trust and reliability, with Mr. Bachchan delivering a powerful message in each ad, demonstrating the benefits of their full suite of loan products.



Speaking on the launch of the new campaign, Mr. Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, said, “With its rich and unmatched legacy of more a century, Muthoot Finance has positively impacted the lives of millions of customers through its plethora of products and services. Our new campaign not only highlights the brand’s leadership in the Gold Loan segment but also offers a sneak peek into the diverse offerings. Our goal is to be a one-stop financial supermarket for our customers’ diverse credit requirements. These innovative products such as Gold Overdraft, Personal Loan and Loan Against Property coupled with our strong presence Pan-India, reinforces our position as a diversified financial services conglomerate to serve millions of customers every day.”



The first film emphasizes how customers can unlock the power of their gold assets while maintaining liquidity, with the added benefit of an overdraft facility. Unlike traditional loans, the interest is only charged on the amount withdrawn, making it particularly useful for business owners and self-employed professionals. The second film introduces the quick and hassle-free process of obtaining personal loans from Muthoot Finance to fulfill personal financial needs without complexities. The third ad film focuses on Loan against Property, where customers can leverage their real estate to secure larger loans, thus giving them the financial freedom to invest in their dreams.



Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager – Marketing and Strategy, The Muthoot Group, said, “While Muthoot Finance has widely been recognised for its gold loans, the 'Gold Loan Kamaal, Doosre Loan Bemisaal' campaign is a strategic effort to popularize our other loan products too. With Mr. Amitabh Bachchan’s charismatic presence in these films, we hope to resonate with our diverse customer base and demonstrate how the versatility of our loan products can truly transform their financial decision-making. Each ad film has been crafted to connect with our audiences on a personal level and we are confident that this campaign will reinforce our brand’s position as a trusted leader in the financial services space.”



Muthoot Finance’s expensive network of more than 6,759+ branches and rich experience from servicing more than 2.5 lakh nationwide customers everyday has earned itself the recognition of India's No.1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand for 8 consecutive years, as per TRA's Brand Trust Report. Building on their deep-rooted trust, Muthoot Finance’s new campaign emphasizes that while gold loans are exceptional, their other credit solutions are equally unmatched in value and reliability.







