Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Air India SATS Smart School Initiative in Maharajganj District

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th October, 2024: Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS), India's leading airport service management company today, successfully launches its CSR ‘Kayakalp Project’, marking the transformation of two government schools into smart schools in Maharajganj district. The initiative was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath, at Chowk Bajar.



Under the Kayakalp Scheme of Uttar Pradesh, AISATS has completely renovated the Primary School Chowk and Composite School Sonadi Devi Khas with an investment of ₹45 lakhs. The transformation includes state-of-the-art facilities such as smart classrooms, modern libraries, kitchen and lunchroom facilities, playgrounds, sports infrastructure, and solar power systems. The renovated schools now feature hygienic toilets, vitrified tile flooring, smart lighting, new furniture’s, electrification, plantation and inspirational wall paintings to create a conducive learning environment. Additionally, AISATS distributed school bags to each student.



Mr. Sanjay Gupta, CEO of AISATS, said, "Our commitment to extends beyond infrastructure development to nurturing young minds. These smart schools represent our vision of providing quality education to underprivileged children. By integrating modern facilities with traditional learning spaces, we're creating an ecosystem where every child can thrive. This initiative aligns perfectly with our larger commitment to Uttar Pradesh's growth, where we're not just creating jobs but building capabilities from the ground up."



Mr. Pankaj Jaiswal, CFO, AISATS said, “We express our gratitude to the Government of Uttar Pradesh and Honorable CM Yogi Adityanath for providing us the opportunity to serve the public through the CSR initiative of AISATS.”



This initiative follows AISATS's significant investment commitment in Uttar Pradesh, where the company has signed three MoUs with InvestUP worth ₹4,010 crore during the UP’s Global Investor Summit. These investments include the construction of an integrated cargo terminal, Logistics Park, and aviation security training institute at Jewar Airport in Greater Noida, expected to generate employment for 6,050 people.



Demonstrating its transformative impact on the local community, AISATS has already created life-changing opportunities for over 500 youth from Maharajganj District, who are now embarking on promising aviation careers across the company's nationwide airport operations. This significant employment drive showcases AISATS's commitment to empowering local talent and creating meaningful career pathways in India's growing aviation sector.





