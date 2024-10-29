Anil Agarwal Foundation Partners with Government of Goa to Create a Rabies Free State

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 28, 2024 – The Anil Agarwal Foundation (AAF), the social impact arm of Vedanta, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sankhali Municipal Council, Government of Goa, aimed at making the state rabies-free. This initiative will be realized through AAF’s flagship animal welfare project, The Animal Care Organization (TACO), which will establish a state-of-the-art animal welfare centre in Bicholim Taluka.



This centre will be situated on two acres of land provided by the Sankhali Municipal Council and is a significant step toward eradicating rabies and enhancing animal welfare services throughout the region. The project will be rolled out in phases, starting with an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre that will offer spaying and neutering services for stray dogs and cats, alongside essential anti-rabies vaccination drives.



The Govt of Goa has been consistently putting efforts in curbing rabies, the need for which arose due to the rising stray dog population, presenting challenges for both the community and the welfare of the strays. As per the 20th livestock census, there was a 70.68% rise in stray dogs to 27,864 in Goa, as compared to the previous census. Stray dogs often post public health risks by spreading diseases like rabies and causing injuries. Attacks on humans, particularly children and the elderly have been reported. By effectively managing the stray animal population, TACO aims to complement the state’s efforts to achieve a rabies-free Goa.



The ABC centre by TACO will feature dedicated pre-operative and post-operative care areas, ensuring safe procedures and comprehensive recovery for animals. Following this, the centre will expand to include a fully equipped veterinary hospital with an Outpatient Department (OPD), Operating Theatres (OT), and advanced diagnostic services, ensuring that animals receive the best possible medical care.



In addition, the animal welfare centre will house a training facility designed to promote knowledge-sharing and capacity-building among veterinarians, para-vets, animal welfare enthusiasts, NGO partners, and local communities. This initiative empowers individuals to take active roles in animal care and well-being, reinforcing our commitment to a preventive approach to health.



Dr. Pramod Sawant, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, highlighted the transformative nature of this collaboration, stating, “I am pleased to know that the Sankhali Municipal Council has signed an MoU today with the Anil Agarwal Foundation, to address issues concerning the welfare of stray dogs and cattle as well as other health related concerns. As part of this initiative, the Sankhali Municipal Council will provide a dedicated shelter for conducting sterilization procedures for stray cattle. This program will also include care and treatment for stray dogs and cats, with facilities for birth control measures. I urge other municipalities and communities to follow this example and provide the necessary spaces to facilitate such efforts. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Anil Agarwal Foundation for pioneering this significant initiative, the first of its kind in Goa. By coming together, we can create a more comprehensive approach to animal welfare across the state.’



Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Ltd and Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Ltd, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of community involvement: “We are proud to partner with the Government of Goa in establishing a comprehensive animal welfare centre. This initiative exemplifies our unwavering commitment to advancing animal healthcare and fostering community-led change across India. Together, we aspire to create a sustainable model that benefits both animals and the communities that support them. Our collective vision is to make Goa a rabies-free state, and we are determined to see this project through.”



The establishment of the animal welfare centre reflects TACO's dedication to a holistic ‘One Health’ approach, recognizing the interconnected health of animals, people, and the environment. This initiative builds on TACO’s extensive efforts across India, including projects in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Assam, focusing on sterilization, vaccination, wildlife conservation, and establishing shelters and veterinary care programs.



TACO’s shelter in Faridabad, Haryana, currently provides care for nearly 170 animals, including cows, bulls, and dogs, focusing on rescue, rehabilitation, and advanced veterinary care. Recently, TACO unveiled a multi-specialty veterinary hospital in Faridabad and operates Mobile Health Van and ambulance services. Additionally, TACO is upgrading the Government Veterinary Hospital in Gurugram, Haryana, into a 24x7 multi-specialty animal hospital equipped with an ABC unit, laboratory, pharmacy, training centre, and shelter.



In the fiscal year 2023-24, TACO impacted over 148,200 animals through its various services and interventions across the Vedanta Group and beyond, underscoring Vedanta Group’s commitment to animal welfare and community health.



Vedanta Ltd, one of the world’s leading critical minerals, energy and technology companies, through its subsidiary Sesa Goa has an operational presence in the state of Goa. A prominent Indian iron ore miner that has expanded into pig iron, coke, and clean energy production, Vedanta Sesa Goa is known for its low-cost iron ore production. The company is deeply committed to corporate social responsibility, and it has been able to create a tremendous impact through meaningful interventions in sports, education, healthcare, women empowerment, community infrastructure, and skill enhancement in the state of Goa. The animal welfare centre by Anil Agarwal Foundation will be an addition to Vedanta’s CSR initiatives in the state.









