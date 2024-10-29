Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves 5 million+ customer milestone in Karnataka

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 October 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, today announced a significant milestone in Karnataka. HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling 5 million units in Karnataka, underscoring its position as the preferred choice for two-wheeler buyers in this dynamic South Indian state. This accomplishment reflects Honda’s commitment to customer satisfaction, solidifying its popularity in the region.



Since it began its operations in June 2001, HMSI has always strived to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, offering a wide range of motorcycles and scooters that combine cutting-edge technology with exceptional reliability. HMSI has 400+ network touchpoints in Karnataka (including 12 BigWing outlets). Activa & Shine are the top selling Honda models in the state. The 5 million sales milestone reflects the steadfast trust and loyalty of HMSI’s customers in Karnataka.



Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are incredibly grateful to our customers in Karnataka for their trust in Brand Honda & helping us reach the 5 million milestone. This achievement motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and enriching the lives of millions across India. We sincerely thank all the stakeholders for their continued support. Their trust inspires us to keep advancing on our path of excellence, delivering even greater value to all.”



Delighting customers with quality products and service in Karnataka:

The company’s product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa & Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 & Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category, there are nine exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 & SP125), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments.



HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for entire premium motorcycle range (200cc - 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing - exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (200cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F (along with the new Flex-Fuel version), CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X are now retailed via BigWing showrooms as well.









