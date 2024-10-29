Dubai Municipality showcases cutting-edge technologies to ensure cosmetic quality at Beauty World 2024

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 October 2024: Dubai Municipality participates in Beauty World Middle East 2024, held from 28 to 30 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As a strategic partner for the event, Dubai Municipality joins organisations and companies from over 150 countries in the beauty sector.

At the exhibition, Dubai Municipality presents its robust system for ensuring the quality and safety of beauty products in the Emirate’s markets, encompassing cosmetics, personal care products, and perfumes. It also highlights its laboratory services, where products undergo testing with the latest equipment and techniques, all aligned with ISO/IEC 17025 standards.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, Acting Executive Director of the Environment, Health and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality stated: “Dubai Municipality plays a crucial role in fostering a sustainable environment, health, and food system, as the sole regulatory authority overseeing the registration of products imported through Dubai’s ports, which account for over 90% of the UAE’s total import volume. Additionally, we ensure compliance with approved specifications and maintain rigorous local market monitoring.”

Dr Rafee noted the substantial growth in Dubai’s cosmetics sector in recent years. Since 2016, the number of products registered on the Muntaji system has increased by over 50%, now exceeding half a million products, while nearly 40,000 shipments and over 560,000 imported products are processed annually through Dubai's ports. Moreover, approximately 10,000 institutions are now engaged in trading consumer products in Dubai.



“The beauty sector plays an expanding role in the Emirate’s economy,” Dr Rafee continued, “requiring us to uphold international standards to safeguard the community and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global investment hub. Beauty World provides us an opportunity to engage with investors and experts in beauty, acquainting them with Dubai Municipality’s regulatory standards for health and safety in the industry.”

Engineer Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department, commented: “Aligned with Dubai Municipality’s vision of being a leading municipality in a global city, we have developed a comprehensive laboratory testing system to ensure the highest safety standards for all imported and traded products. This system supports Dubai’s reputation as a leading international market and keeps pace with advancements in product and material manufacturing.”

Eng. Hind explained that Dubai Municipality’s laboratories utilise an integrated technological system comprising over 5,000 techniques applied according to global best practices across various specialised laboratories. These laboratories offer testing, calibration services, technical consultation, and training sessions for vital sectors, including food, health, manufacturing, and the environment, and also serve government and academic institutions.

Dubai Municipality’s laboratories conduct a variety of tests on perfumes, cosmetics, and personal care products, ensuring they are free from harmful substances to protect consumer health. Testing includes advanced assessments for microbial contamination, toxic heavy metals, and banned chemicals such as formaldehyde and hydroquinone. Comprehensive allergy testing is also performed on perfumes to confirm compliance with health standards and consumer safety.

Eng. Hind added that Dubai Municipality continuously updates its testing procedures, integrating artificial intelligence tools at every stage — from sample preparation and laboratory testing to final report issuance — ensuring high accuracy, speed, and improved decision-making.





MENAFN29102024004056016208ID1108829391