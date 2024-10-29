ewpartners Forms Strategic Partnership with The Saudi National Bank to Enhance Banking Services in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) On October 23, at the Seamless Saudi Arabia event, ewpartners and the Saudi National Bank (SNB) announced a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, SNB will provide comprehensive financial solutions to ewpartners and its associated enterprises, as well as key projects like the KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone. This collaboration aims to eliminate financial barriers between Chinese and Saudi enterprises, fostering deeper integration and development across industries.



ewpartners will recommend SNB as the preferred banking partner for its portfolio companies and Chinese partners, ensuring they receive the most efficient banking services within Saudi Arabia.



Jessica Wong, Founder and Managing Partner of ewpartners, stated: “Our partnership with SNB is a strategic move as we invest in and support transformative projects within Saudi Arabia. With SNB’s expertise and tailored banking services, ewpartners will accelerate the implementation of critical initiatives, including the KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone, ensuring that key funding and resources are in place to drive regional growth. Together, we are committed to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and fostering sustainable development within the Islamic financial market.”



This collaboration highlights the mutual commitment of ewpartners and SNB in promoting cross-border cooperation and economic growth. By leveraging SNB’s financial services and ewpartners’ cross-border network, both parties aim to create more strategic investment opportunities and facilitate their successful implementation.





