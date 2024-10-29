(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 29 October 2024 – Starbucks at Alshaya Group, in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Culture (MoC), today celebrated the winners of the second Starbucks Design Competition. The winners, Bayan Alshehri, Nada Makki, and Lujain Alghamdi, were recognized for their exceptional designs embodying the visual essence of Saudi poetry. In line with the theme for the Year of Arabic Poetry, the 2023 competition winners received monetary of 20,000 SAR for 1st place, 10,000 SAR for 2nd place and 5,000 SAR for 3rd. Along with their monetary prize each winner received a gift basket to the value of 500 SAR. The international coffee brand also kicked off the 2024 Starbucks Design Competition ‘Year of the Camel’, in collaboration with MoC, marking the third year of the successful partnership.

Andy Holmes, President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group, commented: “We are proud to be providing a platform for young Saudis to showcase their talent and express unique identity through this cup design competition in partnership with the Saudi Ministry of Culture. As a customer and product focused brand, we are delighted to see the growing engagement and high quality of entries this design competition is attracting year on year. We will continue to champion the causes and projects that are close to the heart of our communities in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

Bayan Alshehri, the first-place winner said: “With the range of styles and designs this year, given the popularity and versatility of Arabic calligraphy as a motif, I did not expect to win, so this comes as a real pleasant surprise. Thank you to Starbucks for coming up with this cool competition that brings the community together in the best way.”

The 2024 Starbucks Design Competition

Renewing their partnership for the third consecutive year, Starbucks and MoC will open doors for design submissions on October 22, 2024, in recognition of the Year of the Camel theme. Artists, designers, coffee enthusiasts, and visionaries are encouraged to participate.

This annual design initiative, timed to coincide with Saudi National Day on September 23, underscores Starbucks’ commitment to engaging with local communities. Details around this year’s competition can be found, and entries can be submitted, online.

Since its inception, the Starbucks Design Competition has resonated with young Saudis by blending tradition with modern expression, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s cultural renaissance. The winner of the inaugural edition, Joud Yahya Al-Sultan, saw her design featured on Starbucks’ cups in September 2022.





MENAFN29102024002825012069ID1108829383