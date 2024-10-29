The Latino Corporate Directors Association Announces Inaugural LCDA Pioneer Award Honoring Ambassador Vilma Socorro Martínez

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) proudly announces the establishment of the LCDA Pioneer Award, an accolade created to recognize individuals whose lifetime commitment has transformed the landscape of Latino Board Excellence. The inaugural award will be presented to Ambassador Vilma Socorro Martínez , a trailblazing leader whose exemplary board service spans multiple sectors and decades. Her distinguished tenure includes serving on the boards of Anheuser-Busch Companies, (1983-2008), Sanwa Bank California (1990-2002), Fluor Corporation (1993-2009), Shell Oil Company (1997-2005), Burlington Northern Santa Fe Corporation (1998-2009), and Bank of the West (2003-2009).

Ambassador Vilma Socorro Martínez

Continue Reading

"Ambassador Martínez's groundbreaking contributions to corporate governance have paved the way for future generations of Latino leaders in the boardroom. With a pioneering career marked by exemplary service and dedication, she embodies the spirit of the LCDA Pioneer Award, which recognizes individuals who have significantly advanced Latino representation and leadership in corporate governance," said Elizabeth Oliver-Farrow , LCDA Board Chair.



"Ambassador Martínez's legacy is a testament to the transformative power of inclusive corporate leadership. This award not only honors her remarkable contributions but also serves as a beacon for future Latino leaders striving for excellence in governance," added Victor Arias , LCDA Board Member.

The prestigious LCDA Pioneer Award will be presented by LCDA Board Member, Victor Arias, who advanced this recognition, during the

Corporate Visionary Award Reception and Dinner on Friday, November 15, 2024, in Miami, FL. This event is part of the

LCDA's 9th Annual Board Leaders Convening , the largest gathering of Latino business leaders at the pinnacle of corporate leadership and governance.

Additional honorees to be recognized by Ambassador Martínez will be governance pioneers who served on numerous private boards in addition to the following:

Pastora San Juan Cafferty

served on the boards of Integrys Energy Group (2007-2013), Waste Management, Inc. (1994-2013), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (1976-2007), Peoples Energy (1988-2007), and Harris Financial Corp.

Herman Gallegos

served on the boards of AT&T (1974-2004), Union Bancal Corp. (1988-2001), Pacific Telesis Group (1983-1997), Gallegos Institutional Investors Corp. (1990-1994), and Pacific Bell Telephone Co Inc.

Ignacio Eugenio Lozano Jr. served on the boards of Walt Disney Co. (1981-2001), Southern California Gas Co. (1993-2000), Sempra Energy (1978-2000), and BankAmerica Corp. (1978-1997).

Luis Nogales

served on the boards of Edison International (1993-2015), KB Home (1995-2015), Arbitron Inc. (2001-2013), Kaufman & Broad SA (2000-2007), Molson Coors Beverage (1989-2002) and Univision Communications (1986-1988).



Dr. Daniel Villanueva

served on the boards of Southwest Airlines (2008-2015), Integrated Water Resources (1999-2015), Fleetwood Enterprises, Inc. (2003-2009), Film Roman (1998-2003), Telemundo Network Group LLC, and Spanish International Communications Corp.

The LCDA Pioneer Award represents a significant step in the LCDA's ongoing efforts to elevate and recognize Latino talent within corporate America. By celebrating the achievements of leaders like Ambassador Martínez, LCDA aims to inspire and empower the next generation of Latino corporate directors.

About the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA):

The Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA) is dedicated to increasing the representation of Latinos on corporate boards. Through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities, the LCDA promotes Latino excellence in corporate governance and works to create a more inclusive corporate landscape.

Contact:

Monique Navarro, AVP of Marketing & Communications, LCDA

(915) 790-7788

[email protected]

SOURCE Latino Corporate Directors Association

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED