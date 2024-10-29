(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of 2,000 MILES TO FREEDOM: Escape from Ukraine 1917-1921

Charleston, SC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by his own family's story, author Carey Berg worked with graphic artist Jeremy Wolfe Kivett to create an immersive graphic that illustrates the light and dark sides of the American Dream.

In 1907, Ukrainian Hyman Robbins embarks on a harrowing journey to America in search of a better life. Although Hyman finds happiness and success in America, the winds of war are blowing in Europe with the onset of WWI and The Russian Revolution, as his family's small Ukrainian village of Skvira is drawn into the cycle of murder and mayhem. Hyman makes the life-threatening decision to return in Fall of 1920 to secretly ferry 80 people, 2,000 miles across Europe by horse & wagons, boats & trains, crossing rivers, mountain ranges & forests, arriving 6 months later at Port of Antwerp, Belgium and then undertaking a treacherous Atlantic crossing and arriving in Ellis Island weeks later.

In the group is Hyman's sister, Lottie, whose husband and two young daughters were murdered in the revolution. With Lottie is her is her new husband Sam 'Jumbo' Berg, a gangster, bigamist and the anti-hero of the story, who sees America as a golden opportunities for theft and deceit. Jumbo's life of crime serves as a stark counterpoint to Hyman's heroism, illuminating the dual sides of the immigrant experience. A true story of values, ethics and morals during a challenging time in history for immigrants, trying to survive against the backdrop of revolution and World War.

Loaded with danger, love, sacrifice & heroism, 2,000 Miles To Freedom is a true-to-life historical timeline of the 20th Century immigrant experience, the complexities of the human spirit and the lengths to which one will go to protect their family, all enhanced by graphic illustrations and historical images & documents.

As a bonus, included with the book is 30-minute YouTube audio interview with Lottie Berg from 1974 discussing their escape from Ukraine, The Russian Revolution, the Pogroms, arrival at Ellis Island & life in America thru the 20th Century. Please listen at the following link:

About the Author:

Carey Berg is a seasoned writer and entrepreneur, boasting 45 years of experience in diverse writing fields, including advertising, sales promotion, and technical writing. His expertise in crafting compelling narratives, has been sought by some of the world's largest companies. Over the past decade, Berg has spent hundreds of hours researching & developing this unique story into a graphic novel. His collaboration with Jeremy Wolfe Kivett and his company Motherbrain has resulted in captivating illustrations. Berg's work appeals to a broad audience, from graphic novel fans to those interested in non-fiction and historical fiction.

