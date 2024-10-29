Groundbreaking Ceremony Kicks Off Construction Of Crown Event Center In Fayetteville, NC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $145 million state-of-the-art facility will serve as a premiere venue for entertainment, cultural events and conventions in downtown Fayetteville.

Fayetteville, NC, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAYETTEVILLE, NC (October 2024) – Last week, EwingCole, a national architecture, engineering, interior design and planning firm, joined the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, local officials and community members, to break ground on the Crown Event Center, marking the start of for the much-anticipated $145 million project. The ceremony took place at the future site of the event center, located between the County's Historic Courthouse and the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville.

Cumberland County aims to modernize its entertainment venues and create a destination that attracts top-billing acts while driving economic growth in the region. The center, designed by EwingCole, reflects the community's values and incorporates the County's motto, "Out of Many, One," as its theme, creating a welcoming, inclusive space that integrates the area's natural aesthetics. The facility will feature advanced acoustics, flexible stage configurations, improved backstage spaces, and upgraded amenities to enhance the experience for both performers and patrons.

"This is an exciting moment for this project and the community. The Crown Event Center represents a turning point for Cumberland County," said Craig Schmitt, Principal at EwingCole. "Our team worked closely with the community to ensure the venue embodies the region's character and provides a state-of-the-art event center that will attract national touring acts and offer flexibility for a multitude of events for local residents."

The new Crown Event Center will replace the aging Crown Theatre and Arena built in 1967. Spanning 134,000 SF, this state-of-the-art facility will feature a 3,000-seat main event hall with VIP and general admission balconies, a multi-use banquet room, smaller meeting rooms and a rooftop terrace offering views of downtown Fayetteville. It will host a wide variety of events, from concerts and Broadway productions to local performances, banquets, and conventions.

"We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone in the construction of the Crown Event Center”, said Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Glenn Adams.“This facility will not only enhance our community's cultural landscape but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth in Cumberland County. We are proud to move forward with a project that reflects the aspirations of our community and positions Cumberland County as a leader in the arts and entertainment sector."

The project will transform downtown Fayetteville and elevate its status as a cultural hub. The Crown Event Center will open in spring 2027. This groundbreaking marks a pivotal moment for Cumberland County as it continues momentum toward becoming a top destination for entertainment and the arts in southeastern North Carolina.

Learn More About the Project by Visiting EwingCole's Design Portfolio .

Attachments



Crown Event Center Rendering Breaking Ground

CONTACT: Zachary DeRitis EwingCole 2154094249 ...