Parents of 10-year-old boy accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault

(MENAFN) In 2005, the parents of a 10-year-old boy from Los Angeles aimed to support their son's career by traveling to New York to meet industry professionals. A new civil lawsuit filed in New York reveals that Sean Combs expressed a desire to meet the boy privately after a consultant facilitated the introductions. In a hotel room, the child performed several rap songs, and Combs allegedly told him he could "make him a star," asking how far the boy would go to achieve that dream.



The lawsuit claims that when the boy stated he would "do anything" to become a star, Combs encouraged him to move closer before reportedly pushing him down and suggesting he would need to "do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes." This interaction allegedly led to an inappropriate encounter, as described in the lawsuit.



This incident is one of two new lawsuits against Combs. In a separate case, he is accused of misconduct involving a 17-year-old boy auditioning for the reality show "Making the Band." The lawsuit states that Combs used the guise of discussing how the teen would handle "pressure" to manipulate the situation. Over three days of auditions, he allegedly made unwanted advances while emphasizing his control over the boy's prospects in the music industry.



These lawsuits raise serious allegations against Combs, highlighting the troubling power dynamics in the music industry that can jeopardize the safety of young aspiring artists. The claims contribute to ongoing conversations about accountability and the need to protect vulnerable individuals in the entertainment sector.

