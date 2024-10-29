Guardiola praises Rodri as worthy Ballon d'Or winner amid controversy

(MENAFN) Pep Guardiola expressed strong support for Rodri following the midfielder's Ballon d'Or victory, emphasizing that there was no "elite group" behind the decision to name him the world's best footballer. Despite Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior being the favorite due to his impressive double win in La and the Champions League, the Spanish club's delegation opted not to attend the awards ceremony in Paris, citing a perceived snub of Vinicius.



Rodri, who is 28 years old, received the prestigious trophy after playing a crucial role in Manchester City's fourth consecutive title and contributing to Spain's Euro 2024 success. At a press conference before City's League Cup match against Tottenham, Guardiola expressed his delight at Rodri's achievement. "What can I say? First, to congratulate him and all his family and their friends. It's incredible news for him and for all of us," he remarked.



Unfortunately, Rodri's triumph comes at a difficult time, as he is sidelined for the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in September.

