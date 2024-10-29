MoEHE reviews progress on 2024-2030 strategy for education development

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) convened its inaugural review meeting to evaluate the progress of its 2024-2030 strategy, launched in September under the banner “Igniting the Spark of Learning.” The meeting was attended by Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi, alongside senior ministry officials, strategic program leaders, and project managers.



During the meeting, participants reviewed key achievements to date across various strategic programs and projects. Discussions also focused on future development strategies, identifying the necessary resources to ensure each program meets its objectives within the designated timeframe.



This strategy serves as a foundational roadmap for achieving the goals outlined in the Human Development pillar of Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. It aims to enhance the attractiveness and quality of higher education for Qatari students by emphasizing the pivotal role of teachers, fostering the development of the teaching profession, improving academic supervision models in both public and private schools, and updating curricula to meet modern educational needs.

MENAFN29102024000045015839ID1108829333