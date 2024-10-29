Primrose Schools® Receives Top Child Care Ranking On Newsweek's America's Best Of The Best List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Primrose Schools, a national system of accredited private preschools that provides a quality early education and care experience for children and families, was recognized in

Newsweek's America's Best of the Best 2024 Ranking as the top brand in the Child Care Services category.

The ranking is based on the results of an independent survey of more than 24,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. Over 150,000 evaluations were collected based on joy of use, customer service, and trust and

weighted according to respondent importance. Brands that excel in all areas earned the prestigious title of 'Best of the Best'.

"For over 40 years, we have strived to deliver the best and most trusted early education and care for children and families across America," said Jo

Kirchner, CEO of Primrose Schools. "It brings me great pride to know that vision holds strong and continues to come to life in more than 500 Primrose schools across the franchise system."

For its first year, the Best of the Best list includes 604 of the most highly regarded brands across 156 different categories. This award is presented by Newsweek

and Statista, which publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings.

"At Newsweek, we are proud to recognize organizations that excel in providing customer satisfaction," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. Primrose Schools has distinguished itself by delivering exceptional early childhood education through a focus on value, reliable service, and fostering trust with families. Being named among America's Best of the Best reflects their unwavering commitment to nurturing young learners in a supportive and enriching environment."



Primrose serves children from infant to kindergarten, partnering with parents to foster the development of character , life skills and a love of learning early on. The Balanced Learning® approach combines purposeful play with nurturing guidance to maximize the learning power of a child's first five years . Based on an assessment in spring 2024, Primrose pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students consistently exceed benchmarks on a standardized assessment, and 97% of Primrose Pre-K students demonstrated Kindergarten readiness

by mastering key academic and social concepts.

About Primrose Schools®



Primrose Schools

is the leader in providing premier early education and care to children and families in the United States. Founded in 1982, there are more than 500 Primrose schools in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Each school is independently owned and operated by Franchise Owners who partner with parents to help children build the right foundation for future learning and life. Primrose believes who children become is as important as what they know. The exclusive Primrose Balanced Learning®

approach is created from the best early education wisdom and balances purposeful play with nurturing guidance from teachers to encourage curiosity, creativity, confidence and compassion. For more information, visit , connect with us on Facebook

and X , explore our stories and resources , sign up for our emails

and find a Primrose school near you .

SOURCE Primrose Schools(R)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED