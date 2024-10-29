Insuremytrip.Ca Highlights The Importance Of Snowbird Travel Insurance This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season approaches, many Canadians are preparing to escape the cold winter months and head to warmer destinations. Whether you're spending the holidays on the beach or ringing in the New Year under palm trees, InsureMyTrip.ca offers tailored Insurance for Snowbirds , designed to provide peace of mind during your winter getaway.

For Canadian snowbirds heading south for the holidays, an all-inclusive travel insurance policy is more important than ever. The festive season often brings increased travel, unforeseen weather changes, and unexpected health concerns, making proper coverage essential.

"Our travel insurance coverage for snowbirds offers a unique combination of benefits, ensuring that Canadians can enjoy their winter holidays without worrying about potential medical emergencies, travel disruptions, or lost luggage," said InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "We understand the holidays are a time for relaxation and celebration, and we are committed to providing the protection our customers need for a stress-free trip."

Plan for the Holiday Season

With airports and travel hubs busier than ever during the holiday season, Canadian snowbirds are encouraged to secure travel insurance well in advance. Delays, cancellations, and weather disruptions are common this time of year, and having the right coverage can help mitigate the stress of any travel hiccups.

Importance of Travel Insurance for Snowbirds

Canadian health insurance doesn't typically cover citizens abroad, so snowbird insurance, including emergency medical coverage, is highly recommended for those travelling to warmer destinations this winter.

Key Snowbird Travel Insurance Features

: Can help reimburse covered expenses for unexpected illnesses or injuries while travelling.: Get reimbursed if covered, unforeseen circumstances force you to cancel or cut your trip short.: Can help reimburse covered necessities in case your luggage gets lost or delayed during the busy holiday travel season.: Choose the plan that best fits your travel schedule, from short stays to longer winter vacations.

Emergency Medical Plan: Provides coverage for urgent medical situations that occur while you are on a covered trip. * All-Inclusive Travel Package: Covers medical emergencies, trip cancellation , delays, baggage loss, and more. *

*Review policy wording for coverage limits and exclusions

The Cost of Snowbird Travel Insurance

Travel insurance for snowbirds is not a one-size-fits-all solution and varies according to the individual traveller. Costs will differ based on the type of coverage and the unique needs of the traveller.

However, it is crucial for snowbirds not to base their insurance purchase solely on price. Ensuring that your insurance policy offers the right coverage for your individual needs and circumstances is of utmost importance.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. We are committed to empowering travellers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is based in the U.S. with an office in Toronto.



*Not available to Quebec residents.

