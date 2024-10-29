Net Asset Value(S)

Date
10/29/2024 9:46:07 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 29 October 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company ”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 25 October 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p – 39.55 pence.
For further information, please contact:
| JTC (UK) Limited
Uloma Adighibe
Alexandria Tivey
| ...
+44 203 832 3877
+44 203 832 3891
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
