Impakt IQ Strengthens Its Advisory Board With Three Pioneering Leaders In Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navine Karim, Rich Stuppy, and Christopher Ott Will Harness a Wealth of Knowledge in Compliance, Law, Technology, and Operations, Respectively, for Impakt IQ

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impakt IQ , a leader in sustainable business intelligence, today announced an expansion of its advisory board, welcoming three highly accomplished professionals: Navine Karim, Rich Stuppy, and Christopher Ott. This strategic move brings unparalleled expertise in sustainability compliance, law, technology, and sustainable operations, which will strengthen Impakt IQ's ability to deliver leading global solutions and drive innovation within the sustainable impact management space. Adding these advisors, who boast decades of experience across diverse sectors, reinforces Impakt IQ's commitment to providing actionable insights that empower businesses to integrate sustainability into their core operations.Navine Karim, an attorney and international development executive with over 25 years of experience advising C-suite executives and boards, joins the advisory board, providing invaluable insight and strategic direction around sustainable impact compliance and management. His extensive background includes senior executive roles at notable organizations, such as Guayaki Yerba Mate, Red Bull, and BET Networks/Paramount, along with substantial international development work in Sub-Saharan Africa. As founder and president of Global Impact Law, P.C., Navine specializes in helping businesses improve their impact by navigating an increasingly complex legal, commercial, and regulatory landscape. He expresses his alignment with Impakt IQ's mission, stating: "Impakt IQ's vision resonates deeply with my own-a future where businesses thrive because they are sustainable, not in spite of it. I'm excited to contribute my expertise to ensure we deliver on our promise to help companies succeed by integrating sustainability with business and financial performance."Joining Navine is Rich Stuppy, a customer-facing technology executive, who brings to the table a proven track record of building profitable and scalable SaaS capabilities. His impressive sixteen-year tenure at Kount, which culminated in two successful exits, highlights his deep expertise in operational leadership, customer experience, sales, marketing, and mergers and acquisitions. Rich's extensive experience will be instrumental in guiding Impakt IQ's market expansion and product development."Impakt IQ's unique approach equips companies with a cutting-edge platform and deep insights to not only adapt but excel in Economics 3.0; I'm eager to contribute to that effort and help shape a future where sustainability and business success go hand in hand," says Rich.Christopher Ott, an environmental engineering executive with extensive leadership in building innovative environmental and sustainable projects, rounds out the advisory board. His current position as CEO at Hydros Agritech, along with his experience transforming venture-backed and growth-phase companies, underscores his capability in managing complex organizations and driving sustainable operations."I look forward to helping Impakt IQ propel sustainability to the forefront of business strategy, unlocking the potential for innovative and responsible growth,” says Chris.“Impakt IQ's data-driven, business intelligence platform is exactly what the market needs, and I'm proud to support their mission."With the addition of these accomplished advisors, Impakt IQ is poised for accelerated growth and expansion. Their combined expertise will play a significant role in guiding the company's strategic direction, enhancing its technological capabilities, and expanding its reach to empower businesses on their sustainability journeys. This advisory board is set to be pivotal in shaping the future of sustainable business practices.About Impakt IQ :Impakt IQ provides an investor-grade sustainable business intelligence tool that delivers insights into the interconnections between sustainability, business operations, and finance. Its mission is to help companies understand, report, and act on their impact performance in a concise, compliant, and cost-effective manner in the era of Economics 3.0TM, revealing how values drive value.

Brad Schomburg

Impakt IQ

+1 414-708-3935

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.