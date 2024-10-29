Get Ready For Winter: The Essential Gutter Maintenance Guide From The Brothers That Just Do Gutters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As autumn settles in and the first frosts begin to form, are reminded of the critical importance of preparing their homes for the winter months ahead. One often-overlooked aspect of home maintenance is the gutter system. The Brothers that just do Gutters , a leading name in professional gutter services and member of Evive Brands , is urging homeowners to take proactive steps to ensure their gutters are ready to withstand the challenges of winter weather.

Winter can be especially hard on gutters, with issues like ice dams, clogged downspouts, and water damage becoming all too common. "Gutters are your home's first line of defense against water damage," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers that just do Gutters. "Neglecting them before winter sets in can lead to costly repairs and potentially hazardous situations. We encourage homeowners to take action now, while the weather is still manageable."

The company stresses the importance of preventive maintenance. Scheduling a professional gutter inspection and cleaning in October can save homeowners significant stress and expense in the long run. To make this easier, The Brothers that just do Gutters offers a Recurring Gutter Cleaning program, designed to keep your gutters clear year-round. This program ensures regular cleanings, so you never have to worry about clogs or buildup, especially during the fall and winter months.

Key Tips for Winter-Ready Gutters:

Clear Out Debris: Fallen leaves and debris can clog gutters, leading to overflow and water damage. Ensure gutters are clear before the first snowfall.

Install Gutter Guards: Consider adding gutter guards to keep debris out and allow water to flow freely. This upgrade can save you from frequent cleanings and clogs.

Check for Leaks and Damage: Inspect gutters and downspouts for leaks or cracks. Repairing issues now can prevent bigger problems later.

Ensure Proper Water Flow: Downspouts should direct water at least 10 feet from your foundation to prevent flooding and erosion.

"Don't wait until the first snow to think about your gutters," Horboychuk added. "A little preventative care now can go a long way in protecting your home throughout the winter."

