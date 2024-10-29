Prizepicks World Championship Reveals Star-Studded 2024 Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Fantasy Sports Showdown Returns with Championship Event

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrizePicks , the largest daily fantasy sports operator in North America, today revealed a star-studded lineup for the second annual PrizePicks World Championship . The event will feature Stephen A. Smith of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," along with celebrity competitors including Druski, Sean O'Malley and defending champion, Kyle Forgeard . All will be battling it out in a live showdown in Atlanta on November 17th to see who will reign supreme as the champion of the daily fantasy sports world.

"The PrizePicks World Championship is going to be insane," said Suga' Sean O'Malley. "It's giving fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to not just play with their favorite but to be with them in ATL watching the games play out."

The PrizePicks World Championship is a single-day, winner-takes-all competition to test the daily fantasy skills of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. Players will compete to build the best 6-Pick Flex lineups for professional football games across the Sunday, November 17th slate, with the goal of racking up the highest payout. The team that tallies the highest total will be crowned the champion of the daily fantasy sports world and will win a $100,000 grand prize and receive a free lineup with an opportunity to win $1 million the following week.

Defending champion, Kyle Forgeard said, "I'm excited to put my title on the line and compete once again for glory. This is all business and I'm coming for the top spot again this year."

Meet the 2024 Competitors:





Kyle Forgeard

Druski

Sean O'Malley

Rubi Rose

SteveWillDoIt

Sketch

Funny Marco

BookItWithTrent

Mike Majlak

BenDaDonnn

Sara Saffari Navv Greene

From October 28th through November 6th , PrizePicks is hosting an open social media casting call to enter for a chance to win one of 12 spots to be paired up to compete alongside one of the celebrity competitors. Winners will be flown to Atlanta to experience the PrizePicks World Championship in person and compete for a share of the grand team prize of $100,000 and a free lineup for a shot to win $1 Million. Share your favorite PrizePicks win, memory or moment on X, Instagram or TikTok. You must use #PrizePicksW in your post to enter.

"I love what PrizePicks is doing with the World Championship event this year, giving some lucky fans a chance at an all expense paid trip to my hometown of Atlanta to take part in the showdown," said Druski. "Trust me, my picks don't miss and they don't call me Druski Mahomes for nothing. To have the fans get a shot to ride with my picks adds to the pressure because I want everyone to win, but when the time comes, I'm confident I'm going 6 for 6. Always more, never less!"

Players on PrizePicks at home can also get in on the action by riding with the PrizePicks World Championship team they believe will be crowned champion. Simply head to PrizePicks/ PPWC , select the team you want to ride with and any PrizePicks player who joins the team of the eventual winning contestant will win a free $50 Lineup to win up to $5,000.

As PrizePicks continues to expand into new markets, a commitment to responsible gaming remains a top priority. For more information on the comprehensive responsible gaming tools available on PrizePicks, please visit .

About PrizePicks

PrizePicks is the largest daily fantasy sports operator in the United States. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, PrizePicks offers innovative skill-based fantasy games that engage and excite sports fans nationwide. Operating in 44 jurisdictions and continuing to expand, PrizePicks is dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for all. For more information, visit .

