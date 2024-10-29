Isolved Cuts Time To Hire By 38% And Increases Productivity By 30-40% With New AI-Based Capabilities For Isolved People Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Company Shares Enhancements that Improve Candidate Experience and Increase Talent Pipeline

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- isolved Virtual Connect -- isolved ®, the most-trusted human capital management (HCM) partner, is announcing several talent-focused product releases and roadmap innovations during its Virtual Connect

this week. These updates directly respond to urgent workforce challenges, as a recent survey of over 1,000 U.S. business owners

revealed that 57% of companies have lost business in the past 12 months due to being understaffed. To meet these challenges head-on, isolved is delivering new and enhanced solutions focused on modernizing the candidate experience and multiplying talent acquisition outcomes – empowering businesses to hire faster and more effectively.

isolved has already introduced artificial intelligence (AI) powered enhancements that are transforming the candidate experience within isolved People CloudTM. These new innovations and enhancements are helping businesses improve the efficiency of hiring processes while delivering measurable results.

isolved is launching advanced AI-based features to reduce time-to-hire and increase productivity.



Job Ad Authoring enables human resource (HR) teams to create targeted, engaging job descriptions to attract candidates with greater speed and accuracy. This feature empowers businesses to reach more suitable candidates, improving the quality of applicants from the outset through the job ad authoring process.

Candidate Matching uses AI to score candidates based on their qualifications and fit, significantly reducing time-to-hire and increasing the likelihood of making the right hire. In just nine months, isolved has successfully scored over six million applicants for its customers, delivering tangible results through AI-driven hiring solutions.

"Our own experience mirrors the impact we see across our customer base," said Amy Mosher, Chief People Officer at isolved. "As a high-growth business ourselves, it's critical to leverage tools that enhance efficiency and deliver measurable outcomes. By being power users of our own Job Ad Authoring and Candidate Matching capabilities, we've increased productivity by 30-40% and reduced time-to-hire by 38%. Our customers are experiencing similar success, which shows the real value these solutions provide for businesses aiming to attract the right talent faster."

As isolved continues to prioritize AI-based talent enhancements , the company is preparing to roll out several new capabilities later this quarter that will further transform talent acquisition processes. Planned capabilities include:



Candidate Talent Hub: When used with isolved's applicant tracking system (ATS), the Talent Hub ensures candidates are actively considered for future roles, ensuring no potential candidate is overlooked.



Candidate Relationship Management (CRM): isolved's CRM is specifically designed for talent acquisition, allowing businesses to build and nurture long-term relationships with prospective candidates, ensuring engagement and an active candidate pipeline.

Tailored Hiring Workflows: Each employee is unique and Tailored Hiring Workflows offer customizable processes that enable HR and talent teams to adjust their hiring procedures based on the role (and at scale), improving recruitment efficiency and flexibility.

Following the release of these Q4 capabilities, isolved plans to continue to deliver impactful solutions into H1 2025. Most notably, as HR teams are often overwhelmed with manual tasks, and isolved's AI-powered Virtual Hiring Assistant will alleviate this by automating key hiring processes, significantly reducing administrative workloads while accelerating recruitment. This allows HR teams to focus on more strategic initiatives, ensuring that the right candidates are hired and onboarded more quickly.

In addition to these product innovations, isolved has expanded its Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services , now supporting over 1,000 customers. These Talent Services enable businesses to streamline end-to-end hiring, allowing them to concentrate on broader strategic goals while isolved handles the complexities of talent acquisition.

For those interested in learning more about isolved's solutions and its commitment to enhancing both employer and candidate experiences, visit isolvedhcm .

To explore recruitment tips, technology insights and trusted outsourcing, watch isolved's Masterclass featuring top HR tech influencer, William Tincup.

About

isolved®

isolved is the most-trusted HCM technology leader, providing the best combination of software and services to meet the needs of today's People Heroes – HR, payroll, and benefits professionals. From talent acquisition to workforce management to talent management, our solutions are delivered directly or through our HRO partner network to more than 7 million employees and 177,000 employers across all 50 states – who use them every day to increase productivity, accelerate decision-making and ensure performance, while reducing risk. isolved People CloudTM, our intelligently connected platform, automates the entire employee experience by design, so that organizations can engage, empower, and energize their talent while freeing their People Heroes to exceed their goals and grow their careers. Visit

to learn more.

