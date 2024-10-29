(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership builds on filming of third installment of THE WHITE LOTUS at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and includes multi-day immersive experience at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

In advance of the highly anticipated third installment of the

HBO® Original series THE

WHITE

LOTUS, from Mike

White, Max and Four Seasons announce a global partnership designed to celebrate the upcoming season within an immersive and elegant backdrop. Filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui , a fitting extension from the previous two seasons shot at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel , this season's partnership and activation celebrates the love consumers have

for

both the Emmy-winning series and the world's leading luxury hospitality brand.



Max and Four Seasons Announce Global Partnership Ahead of the HBO Original THE WHITE LOTUS, Season 3 Debut

"Formalizing our partnership with HBO and Max marks an exciting milestone in our journey together, embracing a cultural phenomenon that blends exceptional storytelling with the universal love of travel," says

Marc Speichert , Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons.

"Mike

White

and his team have created something truly special.

For

many Four Seasons guests, especially our pop culture enthusiasts and travel trendsetters, The

White

Lotus

serves as the perfect travel inspiration. After showcasing the beauty of Maui and then our breathtaking Taormina property, we're excited to celebrate Koh Samui in the third season of this beloved show."



"The

White

Lotus

has always been about blending authentic beauty and culture with compelling storytelling,

which makes our partnership with Four Seasons an ideal fit," says

Pia

Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO and Max. "As we prepare to celebrate season three, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village provides the perfect backdrop for our global brand partnership and multi-day experience. We're excited to create unforgettable moments that resonate both on and off the screen."

Filmed at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in Thailand, the iconic, bucket-list location, along with the resort's beauty and charm, creates a stunning setting

for

the show's plot twists and turns. Overlooking the idyllic Gulf of Thailand the resort captivatingly highlights the serene island life of Koh Samui, alongside pristine sandy beaches bordered by lush tropical greenery and tranquil blue seas.

THE

WHITE

LOTUS

Comes to Life at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village

Next year as excitement builds toward the third season, Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village will transform into the world's first immersive hotel experience inspired by THE WHITE LOTUS. The multi-day activation will gather guests to indulge in a luxurious celebration of the third season's launch.

Beyond this marquee event, the partnership will also feature on-site activations at Four Seasons properties globally designed to engage audiences across multiple touchpoints. Many Four Seasons properties will offer experiences grounded in the

themes

of the show's third season. From dining offerings to wellness activations, Four Seasons will bring THE WHITE LOTUS to life with elevated moments throughout the guest journey.

Recognized

for

its best-in-class wellness, spa and culinary offerings, the 12-acre (nearly 5 hectare) Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village recently completed a multi-phased transformation. With an incredible 40,000-square-foot (3,700 square metre) spa, lush Cove Pool, reimagined event spaces as well as three restaurants, the property will serve as an incredible backdrop for THE WHITE LOTUS experience. More details about the activation and on-property Four Seasons experiences will be announced in the coming months.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience , Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts .

Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller

reviews and industry awards.

For

more information and reservations, visit

fourseasons .

For

the latest news, visit

href="" rel="nofollow" fourseason .

About Max



Max is the premiere global streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery that delivers the most unique and captivating stories, ranging from the highest quality in scripted programming, movies, documentaries, true crime, adult animation, and live sports and news (where available). Max is the destination

for

prestigious entertainment brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC, Harry Potter, as well as iconic shows like Friends and The Big Bang Theory, all in one place.

About The

White

Lotus



HBO's Emmy®-winning series THE

WHITE

LOTUS, from Mike

White, will return

for

a third installment in 2025 following a new group of guests at another

White

Lotus

property. The series is created, written and directed by Mike

White

and executive produced by

White, David Bernad and Mark Kamine.



Media Contact

Sarah Tuite

Four Seasons

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

