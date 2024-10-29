Biosurgery Market Projected To Surge, Driven By Aging Populations And Demand For Minimally Invasive Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rapid advancements in surgical tools, & devices along with the growing incidence of chronic illness and a huge number of trauma cases are driving increases biosurgery growth robustly. Austin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The S&S Insider report indicates that, “ The Biosurgery Market was valued at USD 20.11 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 46.20 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.69% from 2024 to 2032. ” Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures and Technological Advancements Fuel Biosurgery Market Growth The greatest contribution in the area or field of bio-surgery has been. It will also continue to be, driven by high amounts of demand for minimally invasive treatment options and innovations within healthcare technology. A rising prevalence of chronic diseases will expand the surgical treatment demand for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and, osteoarthritis. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, especially in developed countries with rising aged people will require long-term treatment access, which is anticipated to boost demand for surgical products. This market growth can be attributed to increasing innovations in surgical products, particularly the development of novel surgical sealants and hemostatic agents. In particular, these products are rapidly taking over traditional methods like sutures for improved bleeding management and wound healing with minimally invasive surgeries. The increasing incidence of road traffic accidents and sports injuries, along with the focus of market players on organic growth strategy by launching novel products to cater to the global demand for effective and safe surgical solutions are further expected to drive clinical use during the forecast period.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 20.11 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 46.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.69% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Surgical sealants, Hemostatic agents, Adhesion barriers, Soft Tissue attachments, Bone graft attachments, Others)

. By Application (General surgery, Orthopedic surgery, Cardiovascular surgery, Neurological surgery, Others) Key Drivers . Rising Surgical Volumes and Trauma Cases Highlight Need for Adhesion Barriers to Prevent Post-Surgical Complications

Increasing Surgical Volumes and Trauma Cases Drive Demand for Adhesion Barriers in Post-Surgical Care

As these procedures lead to surgical and post-operative complications, the growing cases of surgeries and trauma-related incidents have increased the demand for adhesion barriers among them. Depending on the type of surgery performed, adhesions often require further surgical intervention to address problems including severe pain, fertility issues, and physical disability. Adhesion barriers play an important role in enhancing patients' quality of life while decreasing the necessity for re-surgery by minimizing the risk of adhesion formation, whereas post-surgical complication management is gaining prominence in hospitals.

Surgical Sealants and Soft Tissue Attachments Lead Biosurgery Market by Product

The surgical sealants accounted for the largest revenue share among biosurgery products in 2023 due to innovations related to air and fluid leak prevention across different surgical procedures. Further potential for growth can be seen in formulations like hydrofoam-based lung-mimetic sealants. Based on type, the soft tissue attachment segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2024–2032, owing to increasing minimally invasive surgery, trauma, and chronic diseases. The attachments are important in orthopedic, dental, and reconstructive surgeries and the rising number of sports injuries is fueling demand.

General and Cardiovascular Surgery Applications Drive Growth in the Biosurgery Market

General surgery held a prominent share in 2023 due to the high demand for appendectomies, vascular surgeries, and breast augmentations alongside improvement in trauma care and favorable government programs for affordable surgical access. Cardiovascular surgery is forecast to expand rapidly through 2024–2032, driven by increasing incidence of heart disease resulting from obesity, diabetes, and lifestyle factors. The important categories of cardiovascular procedures will continue to be driven by better diagnostic techniques and greater surgical availability as heart disease is the number one global health problem according to WHO.

Regional Dynamics of the Biosurgery Market: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Grows Rapidly

North America dominated the biosurgery market in the world with a total revenue share of 50.1% in 2023 due to developed healthcare infrastructure and higher expenditure on medical services. Germany has the highest demand in Europe, and chronic conditions, especially heart disease, increase demand e.g., about once every 40 seconds someone dies of a heart attack in the U.S. CDC.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific biosurgery market is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 6.0% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The rapid economic growth in countries like China and India, as well as increasing disposable incomes together with enhancing healthcare facilities are the key factors driving this expansion. With one road mishap-related casualty announced like clockwork in Punjab alone, the area likewise endures an increment of injury-related physical wounds and cardiovascular maladies, demonstrating a serious requirement for Biosurgical mediation.

Key Developments in Biosurgery Market



In May 2024, Sanofi pledged to invest more than USD 1.10 billion into biomanufacturing in France to leverage its earlier investment amounts of USD 2.74 billion for large-scale development projects. The highlighted section of the new plant highlights Sanofi's resolve to support health sovereignty while building up national biomanufacturing capabilities. In November 2023, Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company, received approval for the ETHIZIA Hemostatic sealing patch that provides immediate control of severe and massive bleeding during surgical procedures. This new patch improves upon the biosurgery portfolio at Ethicon to help address critical needs in hemorrhage management.









