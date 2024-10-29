Enterprise Ventures Corporation Named To 2024 Best Places To Work In PA List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) has once again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the third time EVC has received this prestigious recognition. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) and winners are published by the Central Penn Business Journal and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies, recognizes, and celebrates companies that provide exceptional work environments. Employers are evaluated in three categories-small, medium, and large-based on employee count. EVC secured a place among the small companies.

“We are very proud to be included in this prestigious program,” said Edward Peretin, EVC President.“This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and the positive, collaborative culture we have cultivated at EVC. We prioritize creating an environment where innovation, professional development, and work-life balance can flourish. Our employees' commitment to excellence is what sets us apart, and I am grateful for their hard work and passion in making EVC an exceptional workplace.”

Best Companies Group conducts a rigorous two-part survey to evaluate and select winners. The first part is an employer questionnaire focused on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part, accounting for an impressive 75% of the total score, is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company based on a series of in-depth statements. The rankings will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on December 12th in Lancaster, PA.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is the technology transition affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) . EVC's mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by others to the marketplace and to deliver high-quality, competitively priced products and services to its clients.

EVC Named to 2024 Best Places to Work in PA List

