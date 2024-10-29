Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named A 2024 Best Place To Work In PA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Johnstown, PA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) has once again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, marking the 16th time CTC has received this prestigious recognition. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG) and winners are published by the Central Penn Business Journal and the Lehigh Valley Business Journal.

The Best Places to Work in PA program identifies, recognizes, and celebrates companies that provide exceptional work environments. Employers are evaluated in three categories-small, medium, and large-based on employee count. CTC secured a place among the large companies.

“We are incredibly honored to be named among the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania for the 16th time,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO.“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our employees, who are the true driving force behind our success. Their passion for innovation and excellence continues to make CTC a remarkable place to work. We are committed to fostering a workplace where our team can thrive and grow, while also making a positive impact in our community and industry.”

Best Companies Group conducts a rigorous two-part survey to evaluate and select winners. The first part is an employer questionnaire focused on company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second part, accounting for an impressive 75% of the total score, is an employee engagement and satisfaction survey, where employees rate their company based on a series of in-depth statements. The rankings will be unveiled at an awards ceremony on December 12th in Lancaster, PA.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients' needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit .

