Tive Announces Inaugural Winners Of The Green Impact Award: Celebrating Environmental Stewardship In Supply Chain Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers recognized for recycling most Tive trackers over last 12 months, helping support sustainability & drive ESG initiatives BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced a new sustainability-focused award: the Tive Green Impact Leader award. This new accolade recognizes customers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to environmental sustainability by returning the highest number of trackers for recycling over the past 12 months. This award will be presented annually. Achieving a more sustainable supply chain requires anticipating and adapting to unforeseen events, and Tive ensures access to the ground truth visibility data and real-time alerts that shippers need-while also protecting the environment. This award highlights the company's dedication to reducing the environmental footprint of the global supply chain: by incentivizing the return and recycling of trackers, Tive aims to minimize electronic waste and promote a circular economy within the logistics industry. The winners of the 2024 Green Impact Leader award are:

QuickSTAT Morrison Express Taylor Farms GEODIS Dexcom Nationwide Organ Recovery Transplant Alliance C.H. Robinson Ocati Automated Security Integrated Systems LifeCenter Northwest TrackIQ Capespan South Africa

Their recognition as Green Impact Leaders celebrates their dedication to global supply chain sustainability through their utilization of the Tive Green Program .

“These Tive customers set a remarkable example by actively participating in our recycling and reuse program-contributing significantly to the reduction of electronic waste and supporting sustainable practices in supply chain management,” says Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive.“The Green Impact Leader award is a reflection of our commitment to not only advancing technology, but to reducing the environmental impact of our industry.”

The Tive Green Impact Leader award encourages companies to think critically about their environmental impact and take actionable steps towards sustainability. By returning used trackers for recycling, customers are supporting Tive's efforts to create a closed-loop system that reduces e-waste and conserves resources.

About Tive

Tive is the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology. More than 850 global shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers use Tive to monitor shipment location and condition in real time, gain actionable insights, and ensure end-customer satisfaction. Tive's cloud platform, patented sensor technology, and 24/7 Live Monitoring services reduce excursions and delays, minimize rejected loads, and decrease theft, damage, and spoilage. Tive's Green Program reduces electronic waste by renewing and recirculating trackers and extending their life. Customers count on Tive to ensure that shipments are delivered on time and in full-because every shipment matters. For more information, visit .

