Awaken Greater Generosity: Pushpay Enhances Tools For Church Leaders Ahead Of Giving Season

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay, the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, today announces several new product enhancements, deeper partner integrations, and tangible resources to equip today's ministry leaders for a remarkable season of generosity. As nearly 30 percent of charitable giving occurs in the month of December, and roughly 10 percent in the last three days of the year, Pushpay's latest innovations are designed to help churches inspire generosity within their community.



With stock and crypto donations on the rise, today Pushpay announces a deeper connection with Engiven , a leading complex giving provider in the U.S., delivering seamless enrollment for Pushpay customers to receive and quickly process stock and cryptocurrency donations without an additional subscription fee. This includes no additional forms, and streamlined processing for customers and their donors.

"Churches that enable noncash giving are far more likely to receive major gifts, especially at year-end," said Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven , James Lawrence.“Pushpay has an amazing history of providing innovative solutions to the Church and I'm excited to see new pathways of generosity unlocked as together we make noncash giving more seamless for churches and their donors.”

Acts of generosity-whether time, talent or tithes-are often a reflection of how connected someone is to their Church. In fact, recent Pushpay data shows that 57% of churches see an increase in overall giving when they focus on ways to engage and cultivate relationships with their people. Pushpay is releasing several new product features and enhancements to help increase connection and generosity leading into the 2024 holiday season, including:



Multi-Fund Giving: Allows donors to support multiple causes in one simple flow. Whether it's missions, building projects, or specific ministries, donors will have the flexibility to distribute their gift across multiple purposes, all within a single, unified experience.



App improvements: The new in-app browser will allow users to securely open all external links-including the giving experience-without ever leaving their church app. The new in-app browser brings giving, forms, and other external links directly into the app experience, simply and securely, while limiting distractions from other browser tabs.



Resi livestream attendance in Pushpay Insights: An engaged community is a generous community. Pushpay customers can now have a holistic view of how people connect with their services-whether they are in the building or viewing from their home or other location. This feature allows churches to track Resi livestream attendance alongside in-person participation, bringing both data points into one easy-to-view platform via Pushpay Insights.

Auto schedule by event and week: Volunteers play a critical role in church, especially during the month of December. This new feature helps administrators efficiently create stronger, more efficient volunteer teams by simplifying the scheduling process. Administrators will be able to schedule volunteers for a single event or an entire week's worth of services- all in a fraction of the time.



"Our goal at Pushpay is to empower churches with the tools they need to engage their communities. Our latest innovations not only simplify the giving process but also help ministry leaders build deeper relationships with their congregation,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO.“By making generosity more accessible and seamless, we're enabling churches to focus on what matters most-their mission and their people.”

Lastly, the Company released a new Generosity Hub , which is an online collection of tools, resources and strategies to help ministry teams cultivate a culture of generosity. From general giving tips, to developing a Giving Tuesday campaign, or ways to leverage technology to deeper donor engagement, resources are targeted to help church leaders develop and execute a successful end of year giving strategy.

Today's announcement is further reinforcement of Pushpay's continued commitment to deliver meaningful technology for the Church that helps people connect with people. In fact, 1.3 million moments of connection between churches and their communities are made possible through Pushpay technology every week, which has also resulted in more than $35 billion of generosity to help fuel the mission of the Church over the last five years alone. For more information about Pushpay, visit .

