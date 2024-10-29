Inspire Welcomes Jeff Trotter As Chief Science Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Patient-Centric Strengthens Commitment to Scientific and Strategic Excellence in Real-World Evidence

Arlington, VA, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire , the world's largest health community, today announced the appointment of Jeff Trotter as Chief Science Officer (CSO). With over 40 years of pioneering experience in health economics, outcomes research, and real-world evidence (RWE), Trotter brings unparalleled expertise to Inspire's leadership team. He will support Inspire and its clients on a consulting basis, driving innovation and ensuring that patient-centric solutions are aligned with cutting-edge scientific strategy.

Trotter's career spans the clinical development and commercialization landscape, having founded leading consultancies and served in executive roles at several prominent contract research organizations. A renowned expert in observational studies, patient registries, and real-world data (RWD), Trotter will leverage his extensive knowledge to enhance Inspire's data-driven offerings for biopharma, medical device companies, and other life sciences sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff join our team in this pivotal role," said Brett Kleger, CEO of Inspire. "His deep understanding of real-world evidence and his track record in research design and implementation will be invaluable as Inspire continues to grow. Jeff's insights have already played a crucial role in the advancement of our RWE services, and his expanded role marks a significant milestone for our company as we enter a new phase of growth."

In addition to his advisory role with Inspire, Trotter will continue to lead J Trotter Research & Consulting, offering strategic guidance to a broader array of clients. His dual responsibilities will enable a unique cross-pollination of insights between Inspire's cutting-edge patient-centric platform and his independent consultancy, benefiting all stakeholders involved.

“I'm excited to deepen my collaboration with Inspire at this transformative time,” said Trotter.“Inspire's ability to tap into the voices and real-world experiences of its 10 million patients across diverse medical conditions is truly unmatched. I look forward to contributing to the company's mission of bringing valuable insights to the life sciences industry and ultimately improving outcomes for patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.”

Trotter will also serve on Inspire's Advisory Board, providing strategic direction on future initiatives and ensuring that Inspire's RWE solutions continue to meet the evolving needs of its clients while advancing patient care across the continuum of clinical development and commercialization. Join Inspire at the IMPACCT RWE Summit to learn more about how our patient-centric platform and real-world evidence solutions are driving innovation in the life sciences industry.

About Inspire

Founded in 2005, Inspire is the leading health community, connecting over 10 million patients and caregivers across 3,000 disease areas. Through its robust patient-centric platform, Inspire supports initiatives across the clinical development lifecycle-from preclinical research to post-market access-enabling life sciences organizations to capture real-world insights and accelerate medical advancements. For more information, visit .

