This report, the first in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, provides the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens. For many of the top ten players, sales remained flat or declined during 2023 as demand for nonwovens declined, reflecting a weak economy and a challenging business environment.

Having said that, many of the top ten players announced investments in 2024. Freudenberg completed work on a new facility for producing comfortemp thermal insulation in Vietnam and is adding a line in India for producing interlinings. Ahlstrom added a laminator line in Brazil and announced plans to add a molecular filtration media line in Italy, and Fitesa is adding a spunmelt nonwovens line at its site in Sweden.

Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark launched a number of new products incorporating environmentally sustainable nonwovens. However, DuPont announced a plan to separate into three publicly traded companies, and Berry Global entered into a definitive agreement to spin off its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films (HHNF) business and merge it with Glatfelter.

The leading producers in the nonwovens industry includeFreudenberg Group, Berry Global, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Glatfelter, Fitesa, DuPont, Toray Industries, Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens and Alkegen.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION



The leading ten players

Companies which joined the leading ten players

Companies which exited from the leading ten players Companies which remained among the leading ten players

FREUDENBERG GROUP, GERMANY



Manufacturing facilities

Spunlaid operations

Industrial nonwovens operations

Interlinings operations

Filtration operations

Novolon International strategy

BERRY GLOBAL, USA



Products and markets

Medical

Hygiene

Industrial and speciality

Capacity expansion up until June 2015

Latin America

North America

Europe China

AHLSTROM, FINLAND



Product areas

Filtration & Performance Specialties

KIMBERLY-CLARK, USA



Corporate structure

Personal Care

Consumer Tissue

Business-to-Business

Products and markets

Filtration

Delivery systems (including wipes)

Sorbents

Personal care Other developments

GLATFELTER, USA



Airlaid Materials

Composite Fibers Spunlace

FITESA, BRAZIL

Company development

DUPONT, USA



Internationalisation strategy

Tyvek

Construction

Personal protective apparel Envelopes and packaging

TORAY INDUSTRIES, JAPAN



Manufacturing facilities

South Korea

China

India

Indonesia

Japan Products and markets

ZHEJIANG KINGSAFE NONWOVENS, CHINA



Products and markets Research and development and innovation

ALKEGEN, USA



Company structure

Performance Materials

Technical Nonwovens Manufacturing facilities and geographical markets

