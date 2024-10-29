(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Nonwovens Industry: The Leading Ten Producers, 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report, the first in a series of three in which the world's top 40 nonwovens producers are profiled, provides the latest information and analysis about the activities of the world's leading ten producers of nonwovens. For many of the top ten players, sales remained flat or declined during 2023 as demand for nonwovens declined, reflecting a weak economy and a challenging business environment.
Having said that, many of the top ten players announced investments in 2024. Freudenberg completed work on a new facility for producing comfortemp thermal insulation in Vietnam and is adding a line in India for producing interlinings. Ahlstrom added a laminator line in Brazil and announced plans to add a molecular filtration media line in Italy, and Fitesa is adding a spunmelt nonwovens line at its site in Sweden.
Meanwhile, Kimberly-Clark launched a number of new products incorporating environmentally sustainable nonwovens. However, DuPont announced a plan to separate into three publicly traded companies, and Berry Global entered into a definitive agreement to spin off its Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films (HHNF) business and merge it with Glatfelter.
Companies Featured
The leading producers in the nonwovens industry includeFreudenberg Group, Berry Global, Ahlstrom, Kimberly-Clark, Glatfelter, Fitesa, DuPont, Toray Industries, Zhejiang Kingsafe Nonwovens and Alkegen.
Key Topics Covered:
INTRODUCTION
The leading ten players Companies which joined the leading ten players Companies which exited from the leading ten players Companies which remained among the leading ten players
FREUDENBERG GROUP, GERMANY
Manufacturing facilities Spunlaid operations Industrial nonwovens operations Interlinings operations Filtration operations Novolon International strategy
BERRY GLOBAL, USA
Products and markets Medical Hygiene Industrial and speciality Capacity expansion up until June 2015 Latin America North America Europe China
AHLSTROM, FINLAND
Product areas Filtration & Performance Specialties
KIMBERLY-CLARK, USA
Corporate structure Personal Care Consumer Tissue Business-to-Business Products and markets Filtration Delivery systems (including wipes) Sorbents Personal care Other developments
GLATFELTER, USA
Airlaid Materials Composite Fibers Spunlace
FITESA, BRAZIL
DUPONT, USA
Internationalisation strategy Tyvek Construction Personal protective apparel Envelopes and packaging
TORAY INDUSTRIES, JAPAN
Manufacturing facilities South Korea China India Indonesia Japan Products and markets
ZHEJIANG KINGSAFE NONWOVENS, CHINA
Products and markets Research and development and innovation
ALKEGEN, USA
Company structure Performance Materials Technical Nonwovens Manufacturing facilities and geographical markets
