10/29/2024 9:16:35 AM
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (“The Companies”)
Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers
The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2024/2025 tax year (the "Offers").
The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £50 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows:
| Amount to be raised under each Offer
| Over-allotment facility
| Albion Enterprise VCT PLC Offer
| £10 million
| £10 million
| Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Offer
| £20 million
| £10 million
| Albion Crown VCT PLC Offer
| £20 million
| £10 million
Full details of the Offers will be contained in a prospectus that is expected to be made available in November 2024 on the Albion Capital website ( ). Application for shares under the Offers will open in early January 2025.
Enquiries:
Will Fraser-Allen
Managing Partner, Albion Capital
Investment Manager
Tel: 0207 601 1850
29 October 2024
