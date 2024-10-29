LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC (“The Companies”)

Statement regarding the proposed issue of a prospectus for the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers

The Companies are pleased to announce that, subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory approval, the Companies intend to launch prospectus top up offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2024/2025 tax year (the "Offers").

The current intention is for the Companies, in aggregate, to raise up to £50 million, with over-allotment facilities of up to a further £30 million in aggregate, before issue costs, as follows: