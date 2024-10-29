Jamf Ventures Invests In Lifesaver Mobile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Building on its years-long partnership, Jamf and LifeSaver Mobile expand their relationship to improve driver safety

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, today announced it has invested in LifeSaver Mobile , a leader in Distracted Driving Solutions, through its Jamf Ventures Fund.

Announced in October 2022 , Jamf Ventures strives to grow the Jamf and Apple ecosystem faster and more comprehensively than Jamf could do alone. The Fund facilitates Jamf partnerships with early-stage founders, entrepreneurs and innovators across the globe that focus on increasing security to further enhance the transformational power of Apple.

“We're thrilled to be a Jamf Ventures portfolio company and are excited to continue working with Jamf to eliminate the distracted operation of vehicles caused by our constant addiction to mobile device usage,” said Ted Chen, Co-Founder and CEO of LifeSaver Mobile.“When we first integrated with Jamf back in 2019, we knew we had something special. Our business customers, who typically include fleet managers, safety managers and risk managers, are reporting improved employee compliance, drops in fleet insurance claims and less distracted driving incidents. Our software platform can be used in any use case involving human operation of vehicles like rail transportation, above and below the wing aviation, and forklift operation, and joining Jamf's family of portfolio companies just makes us more excited about where we could go next.”

The road for Jamf and LifeSaver Mobile so far

In March of 2022, Jamf announced the LifeSaver Mobile integration , meant to maximize driver safety easily and without gizmos and gadgets that added more hardware to the vehicle.

The LifeSaver Mobile solution consists of a mobile application deployed to employees' phones, with each app managed by a cloud-based fleet portal used by the company's managers to administer the LifeSaver program. With Jamf, admins can streamline that deployment and prevent employees from deleting the app off of their devices, thus improving employee compliance. Further, LifeSaver gets an added layer of device restriction through real-time locking of iOS devices behind the wheel. The Jamf + LifeSaver Mobile integration prevents screen access, while still allowing phone calls and access to navigation, maximizing driver productivity.

Why move from integration to investment now?

According to the CDC , approximately 3,000 people die in accidents involving distracted driving each year. A significant percentage of these accidents are directly related to mobile device usage or texting while driving, and almost 40% of workplace-related fatalities result from transportation incidents.

With mobile device adoption growing in the transportation sector and states nationwide cracking down even harder on distracted driving, there's no better time to take the wheel than now.

“Any time we see an opportunity for technology to make our lives safer, we immediately look for ways to help,” said Jake Mosey, VP of Business Development and Integrations at Jamf.“This investment into LifeSaver is a direct reflection of the hard work and mission-driven innovation Ted and his team have continued to produce. We couldn't be more excited to work with them to achieve their mission of eliminating distracted driving through mobile solutions.”

The investment and ongoing partnership with LifeSaver demonstrate Jamf's ongoing commitment to providing the deskless workforce with optimized and secure mobile devices that empower them to succeed at work. After all, nearly 80% of the world's workforce – or 2.7 billion people – don't sit at a desk.

Customers of the Jamf + LifeSaver integration can rest easy knowing the devices they're deploying are keeping their employees safe, minimizing costs and empowering their workers to perform their jobs effectively, regardless of their whereabouts.

LifeSaver joins cloud platform provider SwiftConnect , leading communications platform for hospitality brands Monscierge , and leading browser security provider Conceal as a member of Jamf Ventures.

Learn more about Jamf and LifeSaver Mobile here and more about Jamf Ventures here .

About Jamf

Jamf's purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Natali Brockett | ...

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Gaumond | ...

