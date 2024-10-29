National Blood Clot Alliance Launches Season 2 Of Life-Saving Podcast-Every 6 Minutes Blood Clots Kill Someone In The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA), the nation's preeminent nonprofit organization dedicated to blood clot prevention, awareness, and education, is excited to announce the Season Two launch of its award-winning debut podcast, Taking a Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast . This mission-driven global podcast series continues to educate and inform audiences about the critical importance of blood clot awareness and prevention. With the commitment and dedication to the prevention and survival of the worlds most notoriously silent killer, Taking a Breath aims to arm you with the tools you need to save lives. A life that may even be your own.Hosted by Leslie Lake, NBCA's volunteer president, and Todd Robertson, NBCA's passionate patient liaison-both of whom are blood clot survivors-Season Two promises to deliver even more inspiring stories from blood clot survivors and heartfelt tributes from families who have needlessly suffered the loss of loved ones to blood clots.“ I'm so tired of waiting.” said Leslie Lake.“Something has to change. Something has to be done and we're here to make some actual waves in the discourse. People need to be talking about this and there's no way around it. The longer we wait, the more people die and I, for one, am sick and tired of watching people die preventable deaths. The time for nuance has come and gone. We are here to save lives. Full stop.”The statistics surrounding blood clots remain staggering, with an estimated 100,000 people dying each year among the 900,000 affected, many of whom face long-term health complications.In the saturated podcasting landscape filled with conversations surrounding health, this series is set apart by the invaluable contributions from medical professionals and the courageous accounts of diverse individuals, including Olympians, politicians, celebrities and everyday heroes who have bravely faced the challenges posed by blood clots. Each episode weaves together compelling narratives with insights on prevention and symptom awareness, using storytelling to make life-saving blood clot information accessible and engaging on a global scale.Jennifer Smith, founder and CEO of Everything Podcasts , is also a blood clot survivor. She expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating,“This podcast saves lives and I mean that literally. The platform that we have been able to create alongside The National Blood Clot Alliance is something I am so deeply proud of. As a blood clot survivor, I know, first hand, the fear and the anguish of not knowing whether or not you'll survive. Something this common and this devastating should be paramount in the public discourse and yet it is often not discussed. This show will continue to change that.”Season Two of“Taking a Breath: A Stop the Clot Podcast” now launched. Tune in and join us as we continue to reshape the way the world perceives blood clots and their devastating consequences, empowering individuals with life-saving information.To listen, visit , or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.About the National Blood Clot AllianceThe National Blood Clot Alliance is the nation's leading nonprofit voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Each year NBCA serves more than 3 million people with blood clot related information, resources, and support. For more information about NBCA visit .Media ContactTarin Patrikis, Deputy Director703-935-8873...Launched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and world-class audio and video production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms.Everything Podcasts is a division of Pattison Media, a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way.Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023's Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast.

Jennifer Smith

Everything Podcasts

+1 604-377-7922

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.