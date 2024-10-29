Introducing Tigereye's AI Analyst: The Smart Business Intelligence Agent For Faster And Data-Driven Decisions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TigerEye's AI Analyst for GTM

Instant, clear insights make data analysis accessible to everyone on go-to-market teams.

REMOTE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, TigerEye introduces its conversational AI Analyst, designed to help professionals in sales, finance, marketing, revenue operations, and customer success make faster, smarter decisions by answering complex questions about the business through a simple, intuitive app.

The AI Analyst is time-aware, allowing teams to ask about opportunities, forecasts, revenue, top-of-funnel metrics, segmentation, and changes over time, delivering on-demand reports and actionable insights. Best of all, unlike traditional enterprise solutions, companies can fact-check the sources, see the specific data points being pulled, and view the math behind the analysis with just one click.

Using large language models (LLMs) in a multi-agent framework that draws on real-time and historical data, TigerEye combines AI with business intelligence to deliver reliable, accurate insights. TigerEye's AI Analyst provides instant answers to business questions, helping go-to-market teams save time - without the need for new data modeling or additional spreadsheet work. This allows teams to plan ahead, make better hiring decisions, and manage resources more effectively.

By integrating LLMs with its time-series database, TigerEye helps customers move beyond reactive analytics, helping teams anticipate trends, make proactive decisions, and optimize business functions using historical and real-time data from sources like sales, marketing, and finance. It also connects with CRM, ERP, marketing automation, and more, allowing businesses to track changes and forecast future performance with confidence.

Key Benefits of TigerEye's AI Analyst:

- Conversational Business Intelligence: Get real-time answers about pipeline, segmentation, accounts, and revenue through a chat interface, powered by an always-on AI analyst.

- Beyond the Dashboard: Generate reports by simply asking questions - no SQL skills required. Explore, bookmark, share insights, and track key data with ease. TigerEye automates standard business reporting, allowing businesses to pull the most up-to-date information into a graph within minutes.

- AI-Powered Business Summaries (Radar): Radar generates customizable AI summaries that track key business changes, keeping leaders updated on what's new since their last login.

- Predict Growth: Track CRM and ERP changes to forecast future performance and confidently plan growth strategies for upcoming quarters or years.

- Managed Access and Control: IT admins maintain secure control through role-based access, managing who can view specific content and ensuring appropriate access, enhancing both data security and access management.

TigerEye's AI Analyst offers flexibility, allowing customers to choose the best model for their business and configure data retention based on their needs, including zero data retention where available. TigerEye's secure, single-tenant architecture ensures customer data is fully isolated, with no information shared between organizations.

“TigerEye gives go-to-market teams quick access to the data they need to make decisions,” said Tracy Young, CEO and co-founder of TigerEye.“With real-time insights, our AI Analyst helps teams ask questions and receive answers instantly, allowing them to move quickly and work more efficiently.”

“TigerEye's AI Analyst is built on a flexible architecture to easily adapt to the changing world of AI,” said Ralph Gootee, CTO and co-founder of TigerEye.“This allows customers to choose the best model for their needs, whether it's OpenAI, Gemini, LLaMA3, or others. We provide customized answers tailored to each business, while ensuring privacy and security at every step.”

With a strong emphasis on data privacy and security, TigerEye adheres to SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, CCPA, and GDPR standards, while also pursuing ISO/IEC 42001 certification for responsible AI.

To learn more about TigerEye and how our AI Analyst can empower your team, visit

About TigerEye

TigerEye helps go-to-market teams make faster, smarter decisions by combining AI-powered insights with business intelligence. TigerEye's conversational AI Analyst answers questions and generates reports on demand. It's time-aware, allowing teams to ask about customers, opportunities, forecasts, revenue, top-of-funnel metrics, segmentation, and changes over time. By integrating LLMs with real-time data in a secure, single-tenant architecture, TigerEye delivers accurate, reliable insights tailored to each business's needs. Quick to set up and easy to use, TigerEye enables teams to plan ahead, allocate resources efficiently, and drive growth confidently.

