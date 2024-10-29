Terrace Health & Rehabilitation Center Earns Prestigious 2024 Best Of Florida Award For Excellence In Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Terrace and Rehabilitation Center, a longstanding pillar of exceptional healthcare in Gainesville, is a proud recipient of the 2024 Best of Florida Award. This prestigious honor, voted on by the community, highlights Terrace Health's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier care for both short- and long-term rehabilitation patients. The award, hosted by GuideToFlorida as part of their Annual Best of Florida Awards, reflects the center's deep connection with the people they serve.



At the core of Terrace Health's success is a mission to offer patient-centered care in a safe, individualized environment. Their goal is to be the preferred destination for patients, employees, and physicians, offering high-quality care to the community.



This mission has taken a significant step forward with the opening of Terrace's brand-new dialysis suite, celebrated on May 29, 2024. The in-house hemodialysis suite consists of six dialysis chairs, providing care five days a week instead of the traditional three days. Each dialysis session lasts two hours and fifty minutes, compared to the longer sessions typical of outpatient facilities. The increased treatment frequency helps reduce recovery times and maximizes residents' quality of life, enabling them to more fully participate in rehabilitation programs. The shorter chair times ensure that patients are less depleted and can engage in therapy and daily activities without the exhaustion that often follows traditional dialysis sessions.



“We want to ascend to a new level,” said Executive Director Barry Audain.“We don't want to just be going through the motions here. We want people to know that this is a destination not only for staff, but also for residents and family members to find trust and value in what we do here on a day-to-day basis.”



The dialysis suite, which had been in development for a year, is seen as a critical advancement in fulfilling Terrace's commitment to addressing the comprehensive needs of its community. Mary Lassiter, Dialyze Direct's care coordinator, noted that the in-house treatment removes the need for patients to travel or miss meals, making the entire process more convenient and less taxing.



Millennial Healthcare, which took ownership of Terrace Health three years ago, has been actively rebranding the facility to enhance the level of care. Plans are underway to introduce additional services, including a cardiology program and new partnerships with local hospitals. CEO Rob Manela emphasized that skilled nursing units, like those at Terrace, are evolving into mini hospitals to better meet the needs of patients discharged from acute care facilities.



Beyond these expanded medical services, Terrace Health offers an array of luxurious amenities designed to enrich its residents' lives. Personalized concierge services, elegant dining experiences, and serene outdoor courtyards contribute to the holistic care approach. The dialysis suite, in addition to highly regarded physical, occupational, and speech therapies, further positions Terrace as a comprehensive care facility.



Receiving the Best of Florida Award is a particularly meaningful achievement, given that it is driven by customer votes. This recognition highlights the center's efforts to go above and beyond for its patients, not just through medical excellence but by creating a welcoming, compassionate environment.



With specialized programs that include balance therapy, respiratory care, and post-surgical rehabilitation, the Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center continues to lead the way in patient care. The recent accolade and the new dialysis suite are yet another milestone in their legacy of dedication and excellence in healthcare.



