European Alliance Of Associations For Rheumatology Recommends Apos® As A Consideration For Knee And Hip Osteoarthritis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Apos - Precision for Muscoloskeletal Pain

EULAR's guidelines recommend considering Apos® for knee and hip osteoarthritis, highlighting personalized, evidence-based treatments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) has updated its guidelines for the non-pharmacological management of hip and knee osteoarthritis (OA) based on an extensive review of scientific literature and expert input from 25 specialists across 14 European countries. With osteoarthritis affecting over 500 million people worldwide, these recommendations aim to reduce pain, improve function, and enhance quality of life through personalized, evidence-based treatment strategies.

The new guidelines emphasize eight core recommendations, including individualized treatment plans, education and self-management, weight loss, and appropriate footwear and assistive devices.

Reflecting these principles and supported by a randomized controlled trial published in JAMA (Journal of American Medical Association), the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology recognized Apos® for its effectiveness in managing knee and hip osteoarthritis.

Apos® is a customizable system that allows a trained physical therapist (or other healthcare provider) to perform a series of modifiable adjustments over time, constituting a precision medicine approach for musculoskeletal pain that is fundamentally different from shoes or footwear.

Apos® has treated over 150,000 patients worldwide and published over 70 clinical publications, with the following key findings:

.70% average reduction in knee pain(1) and a 56% reduction in lower back pain(2).

.89% of patients eligible for total knee replacement avoid surgery for up to six years(3) when using Apos®.

.61% decrease in the use of pain medications and an 85% reduction in opioid usage among knee and lower back pain patients4.

.43% reduction in healthcare services, including imaging, injections, pain medications, and specialty visits(4).

About AposHealth

WE BELIEVE EVERY STEP YOU TAKE SHOULD BE PAIN-FREE AND FULL OF LIFE

Our journey began 20 years ago with a simple yet powerful idea: to relieve pain by teaching people to move and walk pain-free.

For the past two decades, our dedicated experts have tirelessly developed and refined our flagship solution - Apos®.

Apos ® is Precision Medicine for Musculoskeletal Pain. It is a targeted, innovative approach to addressing knee osteoarthritis, chronic hip pain, and non-specific back pain. By considering each patient's unique anatomy, biomechanics, neuromuscular responses, and medical history, Apos® delivers personalized treatment tailored to individual needs. As easy to use as putting on a pair of glasses, it significantly improves pain relief, functional ability, and quality of life.

Over 150,000 people have already reclaimed their freedom with Apos®, enjoying a better life while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs for themselves, insurance companies, and employers.

At AposHealth® , we are committed to revolutionizing musculoskeletal treatment to help give people back their active lives.

For more information, visit

Sources

1 A, Felson DT, Hincapi CA, Heldner S, Butikofer L, Lenz A, da Costa BR, Bonel HM, Jones RK, Hawker GA, Juni P. Effect of Biomechanical Footwear on Knee Pain in People With Knee Osteoarthritis. The BIOTOK Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA 2020;323(18):1802-1812. R et al. Clinical outcomes of a new non-invasive biomechanical intervention for chronic low back pain patients. A Randomized Clinical Trial. R., Rawson, L., & Phillips, A. (2023). Utilising a non-surgical intervention in the knee osteoarthritis care pathway: A 6-year retrospective audit on NHS patients. Therapeutic Advances in Musculoskeletal Disease. Mark, Shirley Shema-Shiratzky, Joel Sommer, Tim Nolan, Ganit Segal. Reduction in Healthcare Resource Utilization Following Treatment With a Home-Based Footworn Device in Patients With Knee Osteoarthritis: A Retrospective Claims Analysis. J Health Econ Outcomes Res. 2024 May 16;11(1):134-140. doi: 117155 2024.

Ben Feldman

AposHealth

+1 646-217-0335

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.